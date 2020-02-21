Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Starter Carrasco Has Mild Strain of Hip Flexor, Listed as Day-to-Day

Matt Loede

The Indians are breathing easier today after it was disclosed that starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco has suffered a mild strain of the right hip flexor.

Carrasco came into the Goodyear complex on Thursday on a crutch after feeling some discomfort in his leg after squatting on Wednesday.

An MRI showed that it’s a mild strain of his right hip, and that he is officially day-to-day.

“How much time he misses is basically up to how quickly that heals. We don’t know that. Or how much he can also do while he’s down,” Indians manager Terry Francona said Friday.

The Indians already are down one starter for sure for awhile with Mike Clevinger on the shelf after knee surgery.

He is expected to need six to eight weeks to fully recover, meaning he won’t be throwing for the most part in spring training.

As for Carrasco, he should be ready to go sooner than later, which is good news for the starting rotation.

The 32-year-old came into camp in good physical shape according to Francona, and having him in the starting rotation should give it a boost when the team takes the field for the first time March 26 against the Detroit Tigers.

