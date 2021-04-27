Indians Starting Nine for Game Two Against the Twins

Jordan Luplow's two-run blast in the 10th was the diff in Monday's 5-3 victory over the Twins at Progressive Field - the second straight win for the Tribe at Progressive Field.

Tuesday it's game two of the three game set against the Twins, as Aaron CIvale (3-0, 2.42) goes for the Indians.

The Twins will counter with Kenta Maeda (1-1, 5.60). Maeda last September during the shortened season went up against the Indians and allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked two in a Twins victory.

Here's tonight's starting lineup for the Indians, who enter play at 10-11.

Cesar Hernandez 4

Jordan Luplow 8

Jose Ramίrez 5

Eddie Rosario 7

Franmil Reyes 0

Josh Naylor 9

Jake Bauers 3

Roberto Pérez 2

Andres Giménez 6

Aaron Civale