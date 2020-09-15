Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Starting Nine in Chicago Against the Cubs, Hernandez Placed on Paternity List

Matt Loede

The Indians are in Wrigley Field for the first of two games on Tuesday against the team that beat them four years ago for a World Series title in the Cubs.

The club is in the midst of their longest losing streak since the 2015 season, and right now the tight grip they once had on the postseason slot they've owned for about the last month appears to be slipping away.

Tuesday the team announced some moves that pertained to the club's Major League roster, as well as a move in their alternate site in Lake County.

The club announced that starting second basemen Cesar Hernandez is heading to the team's paternity list, and the club called up infielder Yu Chang, to take his spot on the Major League roster. 

Indians Make Roster Moves, Shakeup at the Top of the Starting Nine

Hernandez has been struggling over the last 20 games, and his average sits at .266 with two homers and 13 RBI.

The coaching staff moved him out of the top spot in their lineup for the first game in Minnesota Friday, and the entire weekend he hit in the two-spot, with Frankie Lindor leading off and Jose Ramirez in the three-spot.

In Sunday's 7-5 loss in Minnesota, Hernandez did scratch out three hits in five plate appearances, which helped out his average. 

Chang has played in eight games, hitting .222 with no homers and one RBI, with two walks and four K's. 

Another roster move that pertained to the alternate site was that of reliever Dom Leone, who was sent packing with a "designated for assignment" label on Sunday. 

Leone, who was with St.Louis in 2019, carried an 8.38 ERA in 12 games, allowing nine earned runs in 9.2 innings. He struck out 16 and walked five. 

Back to the team's starting nine for Tuesday, the club will play Mike Freeman for Hernandez at second, and he'll hit in the two-spot. 

Josh Naylor Has Been Unfairly Cast as the Solution to the Indians Offensive Woes

Here's the entire starting nine for the Tribe: 

Indians9
Indians September 15th starting nine against the Cubs 

So with the club sitting with a six-game losing streak and the season basically falling apart, how did the team spend their off day in the "Windy City"?

Not exactly the healthiest way to spend an off day, but when you're struggling as bad as the Indians are, it's worth it to try just about anything. 

Also let's face it, the pizza and wings were probably amazing. 

