Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

Indians Talks with Dodgers Regarding a Deal for SS Francisco Lindor 'Dormant'

Matt Loede

Indians fans have been waiting all offseason to see what the team is going to do in regards to shortstop Francisco Lindor and if he will be on the roster opening day March 26.

Team President Chris Antonetti has stated more than once that he felt that Lindor will be an Indian come late March, and now there’s more evidence that Lindor is in fact going to be on the roster to start the season.

The biggest suitor for Lindor, the Los Angeles Dodgers, appear to be ready to move on from looking to land Lindor, as a report from Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic says that Los Angeles is more focused on going after Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts.

For now, the Indians’ talks involving Lindor appear dormant. The Dodgers appear more focused on trying to land Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts, and the Reds seem content at shortstop with Freddy Galvis, an above-average defender and switch-hitter who produced a career-high 23 home runs and .734 OPS with the Blue Jays and Reds last season.

There was plenty of rumors that the Indians and Dodgers were close to making a deal this offseason, but as DodgerBlue.com points out, the Indians were inconsistent on if having top Dodger prospect Gavin Lux in the deal was a mandate to trade Lindor.

Lux is a player that would fit the Indians system, but there was word from day one that the Dodgers were in no way interested in giving up Lux, even for a two-year rental like Lindor.

Last season Lindor missed a few weeks to start the season with an injury, but once again had a solid season, hitting .284 with 32 homers and 72 runs batted in playing in 143 games.

While Lindor is on the roster now and it sounds like he will be come opening day, there is always a chance the team will continue to chat with other clubs about a possible mid-season deal as they did with pitcher Trevor Bauer last season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians Announce Plans to Extend Netting at Progressive Field Starting in 2020

The Indians have announced plans for 2020 to extend the netting at Progressive Field before the start of the season to ensure fan safety at the ballpark.

Matt Loede

The Dolan's Need to Adapt, Not Antagonize to Get Fans to Buy Tickets Into Progressive Field

Paul Dolan's comments last week when getting a lifetime achievement award didn't do much to endure himself to fans, and if he's going to want more fans at Progressive Field, he needs to learn a different approach.

Mark Warmuth

by

I53

Which of the Indians' Pitches Performed Best in 2019?

What makes a pitch great? It's a combination of factors. These offerings were among the best thrown by Indians pitchers in 2019.

T.J. Zuppe

Aaron Civale Needs to Prove His 2019 Indians Debut Was No Fluke

The Indians are counting on youngster Aaron Civale to step up in 2020, showing that what he was able to do on the mound as a rookie in 2019 was not a fluke.

Casey Drottar

Thread Count: How Did Each of the Indians' Uniforms Fare Last Season?

With several weeks to go until the Indians report to Goodyear, Arizona, let’s revisit some uniform trends from last year in a no nonsense, totally serious sort of way.

T.J. Zuppe

by

Josef_Koba

The First Two Months of the Season Could Very Well Dictate the Direction of The 2020 Indians

The Indians are staying pat with the current roster while they could still use an outfielder to help their lineup. Could the first two months of 2020 and the success or lack of it dictate if this team makes a move to grab someone on the open market?

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfan

Seeing Both Sides on Ozuna, Donaldson and the Astros

Alex Hooper

Is Greg Allen the Odd Man Out in the Indians 2020 Outfield Rotation?

The Indians will only have so much playing time to go around when it comes to their outfield in 2020, and one player who is starting to look like he might be on the outside looking in is youngster Greg Allen.

Casey Drottar

by

cdrottar

Paul Dolan Goes Back to the "Enjoy Him" Line Regarding Lindor During Sports Awards Speech

It seemed that Indians owner Paul Dolan couldn't help himself on Wednesday night at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, using the end of his speech to go back to the 'enjoy him' line pertaining to shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Matt Loede

by

Homerun33

Some Indians Prospects to Keep an Eye On in 2020 as Spring Training Gets Closer

The Indians have a number of top prospects as they start their journey of looking to be a contender again in the American League in 2020, with some of those prospects set to make their Major Legue debut sooner than later.

Matt Loede