Indians fans have been waiting all offseason to see what the team is going to do in regards to shortstop Francisco Lindor and if he will be on the roster opening day March 26.

Team President Chris Antonetti has stated more than once that he felt that Lindor will be an Indian come late March, and now there’s more evidence that Lindor is in fact going to be on the roster to start the season.

The biggest suitor for Lindor, the Los Angeles Dodgers, appear to be ready to move on from looking to land Lindor, as a report from Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic says that Los Angeles is more focused on going after Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts.

For now, the Indians’ talks involving Lindor appear dormant. The Dodgers appear more focused on trying to land Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts, and the Reds seem content at shortstop with Freddy Galvis, an above-average defender and switch-hitter who produced a career-high 23 home runs and .734 OPS with the Blue Jays and Reds last season.

There was plenty of rumors that the Indians and Dodgers were close to making a deal this offseason, but as DodgerBlue.com points out, the Indians were inconsistent on if having top Dodger prospect Gavin Lux in the deal was a mandate to trade Lindor.

Lux is a player that would fit the Indians system, but there was word from day one that the Dodgers were in no way interested in giving up Lux, even for a two-year rental like Lindor.

Last season Lindor missed a few weeks to start the season with an injury, but once again had a solid season, hitting .284 with 32 homers and 72 runs batted in playing in 143 games.

While Lindor is on the roster now and it sounds like he will be come opening day, there is always a chance the team will continue to chat with other clubs about a possible mid-season deal as they did with pitcher Trevor Bauer last season.