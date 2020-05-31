Indians Team Shop Among Businesses Damaged in Saturday Protests in Downtown Cleveland

What was intended to be a peaceful protest in Downtown Cleveland on Saturday to honor George Floyd turned violent, and in the process the team shop for the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field was damaged.

There is no word on how much damage or what might have been looted from the team shop, which is connected to Progressive Field, home of the Indians.

Many businesses were damaged throughout the course of the afternoon and evening, with there being a lot of damage to stores and restaurants along both East 4th as well as on Euclid Avenue.

The first report that came in reported by NE Ohio Scanner (@NEO_Scanner on Twitter) stated that people had gotten “inside Progressive Field,” but that was changed to then it being the team shop being broken into.

Police in Cleveland worked quickly to get those that might have been in the team shop out.

Today begins the cleanup in Downtown Cleveland, as a number of people have been downtown since early this morning sweeping up glass and debris from last night’s incidents.