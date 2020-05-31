Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Indians Team Shop Among Businesses Damaged in Saturday Protests in Downtown Cleveland

Matt Loede

What was intended to be a peaceful protest in Downtown Cleveland on Saturday to honor George Floyd turned violent, and in the process the team shop for the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field was damaged.

There is no word on how much damage or what might have been looted from the team shop, which is connected to Progressive Field, home of the Indians.

Many businesses were damaged throughout the course of the afternoon and evening, with there being a lot of damage to stores and restaurants along both East 4th as well as on Euclid Avenue.

The first report that came in reported by NE Ohio Scanner (@NEO_Scanner on Twitter) stated that people had gotten “inside Progressive Field,” but that was changed to then it being the team shop being broken into.

Police in Cleveland worked quickly to get those that might have been in the team shop out.

Today begins the cleanup in Downtown Cleveland, as a number of people have been downtown since early this morning sweeping up glass and debris from last night’s incidents.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Lost Decade: 1950s Indians had Eight Winning Seasons, One Postseason Appearance

Not many people talk about the Cleveland Indians of the 1950's as a dominant team of that era, but if you look inside the number you will see the team was very good and usually on the cusp of winning a title. The club in the 50's had eight winning campaigns, and also were in the postseason once, but again fell short of their goal of a title.

Chris Coon

What Players Could Be Sleepers and Breakout Stars for the Indians in Fantasy Baseball in 2020?

SI Fantasy expert Shawn Childs and Cleveland Baseball Insider editor Matt Loede run down who to watch for the Tribe, as the team gets ready to hopefully start a shortened 2020 Major League Baseball season in July.

Matt Loede

José Ramírez Will Be Crucial for the Indians’ Success in a Shortened Season

While the owners and players continue to haggle over a 2020 season, there is one player on the Cleveland Indians that if a season is played is going to have to have a big start and a big year if the team is going to have success - third basemen Jose Ramirez. Last year Ramirez had a slow start, and it showed in the standings as the team fell double digit games behind the Twins in May.

Casey Drottar

Empty Stadiums and Empty Titles

Cleveland's sports misery ended with the most incredible of circumstances. Now with the longest championship drought in the sport, would an Indians World Series title be worth it in these circumstances?

Alex Hooper

by

Indiansfanforever

2020 Could Be a Lose-Lose Situation for Indians Outfielder Bradley Zimmer

The Indians have a number of talented players who are looking to step up and play in one of their three outfield spots in 2020. One player who is in a very tough spot is Bradley Zimmer, who at one point was a player who the team could not think of trading, but now he might be in a position where he has to succeed or else in 2020.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

What Fantasy Impact will Indians 3B Jose Ramirez Have in 2020?

Can Tribe slugger Jose Ramirez get off to a better start than in 2019, and parlay that into a solid fantasy baseball season for owners?

Matt Loede

Indians Lookback: "Pronk" Pounds the Angels, Hafner Slams Five HR's in Two Games in Anaheim in 2004

Travis Hafner was a one-man wrecking crew in 2004, and in a two-game stretch against the Angels in Anaheim in July of that season, he slammed five homers, drove in 11 runs, and helped the Indians to a pair of road wins.

Matt Loede

MLB’s Economic Outlook May Help the Cleveland Indians Keep Francisco Lindor

Could the latest economic outlook from Major League Baseball be a factor in how the Indians handle soon to be free agent shortstop Francisco Lindor? The way that it looks, it could be and it could be a huge help to the Indians the way things are shaping up in the league.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Breaking Down a Possible 50-Man Roster Pool for the Cleveland Indians

Many think that Major League Baseball is going to adopt a somewhat radical 50-man roster pool with a 30-man active roster once the 2020 season gets going (if it does). For the Indians, some tough decisions are going to have to be made what players wind up on that 50-man and even on the 30-man roster for a possible shortened 82-game schedule.

Mark Warmuth

by

MWarmuth

MLB Owners to Present Official Offer to Players Union Today

If Major League Baseball is going to return for a shortened 2020 campaign, the owners and union are going to have to figure out a fair fiscal deal for both sides. Today the owners are set to make a proposal that is set to include asking the players to take a 15 percent cut from their prorated salaries, a likely big sticking point in the deal.

Matt Loede