Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Indians Announce Their Spring Complex in Goodyear Officially Closed

T.J. Zuppe

Indians president Chris Antonetti estimated that, about a week ago, the organization had approximately 350 people at their complex in Goodyear, Arizona, around 100 at their Dominican Republic complex, and another 200 more people in Cleveland.

And thankfully, to the best of Antonetti's knowledge, no one in the organization has tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.

In an effort to maintain that, the team has closed their offices in Cleveland and will suspend operations at their Goodyear facility, as they closed their doors at noon Friday.

“We have tried to operate," Antonetti said on a conference call with reporters on Thursday, "with the guiding principle that we will continue to prioritize the health, safety and well-being of our players, our staff and the rest of our employees. And every decision we’ve made in that time has been with that as our guiding principle. 

"Our biggest priority was trying to ensure we were getting people back to their families, connecting with the people they wanted to be with for an extended period of time, and then maintaining the best hygiene practices as we could at our facilities as well employing the social distancing guidelines that were continuing to evolve."

Antonetti noted that the majority of their players have returned to their homes or wherever they prefer to be over the next few weeks or months. The only remaining players in Goodyear were finishing their rehab assignments.

The team is still working through how employees in the baseball operations department can remain productive through this pandemic shutdown period.

As for what that means for the players and their ability to stay prepared for a season, whenever that might arrive, Antonetti acknowledged that the on-field product isn't at the front of their minds at the moment.

“We are strongly recommending that all of our staff members, all of our players to adhere to the social distancing guidelines and best practices that help organizations," Antonetti said.

"If at this point that means baseball workouts are secondary, then they’re secondary at this point. We’ve encouraged our guys to do as much as they can while adhering to those guidelines. That’s a lot of individual workouts at their homes, going for runs outside, taking advantage of the space that they have to stay in the best shape possible.”

As for the players living in Arizona, some will remain housed at the complex near the team facility in Goodyear. However, players will no longer share rooms with each other, and meals are being delivered to reduce the time needed to be spent outside the building.

The team's Dominican complex remains open, though Antonetti indicated they have ramped up their hygiene efforts and reduced the "foot print" of the number of people at the facility. Anyone that chooses to stay at the complex I permitted to do so, but they are not allowed to leave and come back.

With so much uncertainty everywhere -- Antonetti, as was expected, couldn't provide much clarity on the amount of time they would need to ramp up when the 2020 campaign is deemed safe to begin -- the team has attempted to keep the lines of communication open with their players in recent days.

“We’ve been doing that over the course of the last week," Antonetti said, "through a variety of mediums, phone calls, text messaging, e-mail and some other platforms we have available to us to stay in contact with our group.”

Additionally, it was also recently reported that the Indians planned to pay their minor leaguers a $400 per week stipend over the next two weeks while baseball assessed how compensation for the 2020 season would be handled.

On Thursday, Major League Baseball announced a league-wide initiative for minor leaguers to receive compensation between now and the start of the minors season. MLB said they "will continue to work with all teams on the development of an industry-wide plan for compensation beyond April 8."

“One of the things we want to continue to do as an organization is support our players and staff as best as we possibly could," Antonetti said prior to the announcement by MLB. "We recognize the hardship that this could impose upon them, so we wanted to make sure we did our part to try to help them as best as we possibly could, especially in the transition back home.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lindor's Free Agency Hangs in Balance of Altered Season

If the 2020 MLB season is canceled due to COVID-19, players like Francisco Lindor and Mookie Betts may have their free agency delayed. What does that mean for elite players going into their age-29 season?

Alex Hooper

The 10 Worst Free Agent Signings of All-Time for the Cleveland Indians

While the Indians have by no means treated free agency like the shopping spree that teams like the Yankees and Red Sox do, the team actually has been rather active in signing players from other teams since free agency started back in 1976. There's a number of lousy names to forget on this list, so today we give you give that were the worst free agent signings all-time for the Indians.

Matt Loede

Manfred Getting MLB Fans Back Into Ballparks Might Be Baseball's Biggest Challenge in 2020

Baseball fans were just starting to get into the hype of the season when it was announced that MLB along with the other major North American sports are all closed till further notice. Getting the game back on the field quickly and enticing fans to come out might be the game's biggest challenge this season.

Matt Loede

Evaluating Nolan Jones’ First Spring Training with the Cleveland Indians

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

What Statistics Will Francisco Lindor Be Remembered For in Terms of His Tenure with the Indians?

With the notion that Francisco Lindor is likely playing out his final season in Cleveland, the 26-year-old shortstop has already reached a number of milestones with the team. What stats are the most impressive and will be most be recalled for once he's no longer with the franchise?

Mark Warmuth

by

Richard77

MLB Commissioner Manfred Speaks Confirming Season Won't Begin April 9, Still Hoping for 162-Game Season

With still more questions than answers about when the 2020 Major League Baseball season may start, Monday MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke at St.Louis Cardinals camp in Jupiter to try and answer questions, but also confirmed that the MLB season will not start on April 9.

Matt Loede

Ken Burns' Epic Nine-Part Series "Baseball" Can Be Streamed on PBS for Free

If you have never taken the time to view Ken Burns' nine-part documentary series "Baseball" on PBS, you are in luck. The station is airing the entire series, which came out in September 1994, for free via streaming devices as well as on their website.

Matt Loede

CDC Recommends No Gatherings with 50 or More People for Two Months, How Does This Impact the Major Sports Leagues?

With people questioning what to do with things changing day-by-day due to the cornonavirus, the CDC came out Sunday with a recommendation stating they don't want mass gatherings with 50 or more people for eight weeks, putting just about all major sports leagues on hold until the recommendation is lifted.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

A Couple Cleveland Indians Take Part in Trevor Bauer's Pickup "Sandlot" Charity Game in Arizona

Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger and outfielder Oscar Mercado were on hand for charity in Arizona Saturday evening, taking part in former Indian Trevor Bauer's 'Sandlot' game which highlighted a number of Major League players helping out for charity.

Matt Loede

by

Matt Loede

Does the Delayed Start to the Season Help or Hurt the Cleveland Indians?

Now that we know the start of the Major League Baseball season will be delayed, it might actually be a help to the Cleveland Indians who can get just about all the way healthy by the time the regular season starts to get going when the league decides it's 'all clear.'

Casey Drottar