Indians to Face Pittsburgh Pirates in Three Game Exhibition Prior to Start of Regular Season

The Indians announced on Monday they have secured a three-game exhibition against one of their National League rivals, the Pittsburgh Pirates, prior to the start of the regular season.

Two of the three games will take place in the steel city at PNC Park, while the middle game of the set on July 20th will be played at Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland.

The first game of the three will take place on Saturday, July 18th at 7:05pm, followed by the game in Cleveland two days later, also at 7:05pm.

The game at Progressive Field will be televised locally on SportsTime Ohio.

The finale of the set will be back at PNC Park on July 22nd at 7:05pm. All three of the affairs with the Pirates will be broadcast on WTAM 1100 and the Indians radio network.

The Indians and Pirates will play for real in 2020, with the Indians traveling to PNC Park for games on August 18th, 19th and 20th.

The two teams will meet in Progressive Field in the final three games of the regular season for both on September 25th, 26th and 27th.