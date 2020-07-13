Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians to Face Pittsburgh Pirates in Three Game Exhibition Prior to Start of Regular Season

Matt Loede

The Indians announced on Monday they have secured a three-game exhibition against one of their National League rivals, the Pittsburgh Pirates, prior to the start of the regular season.

Two of the three games will take place in the steel city at PNC Park, while the middle game of the set on July 20th will be played at Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland.

The first game of the three will take place on Saturday, July 18th at 7:05pm, followed by the game in Cleveland two days later, also at 7:05pm.

The game at Progressive Field will be televised locally on SportsTime Ohio.

The finale of the set will be back at PNC Park on July 22nd at 7:05pm. All three of the affairs with the Pirates will be broadcast on WTAM 1100 and the Indians radio network.

The Indians and Pirates will play for real in 2020, with the Indians traveling to PNC Park for games on August 18th, 19th and 20th.

The two teams will meet in Progressive Field in the final three games of the regular season for both on September 25th, 26th and 27th.

Lineups for Monday Evenings Cleveland Indians Intersquad Scrimmage

The Indians will continue to play their intersquad scrimmages on Monday evening at Progressive Field, as Adam Plutko will get the start for the "visiting" team and second-year pitcher Zach Plesac will go for the "home" team.

Matt Loede

Indians Place OF Delino DeShields on 10-Day Injured List

The Indians have yet to see much of newly acquired outfielder Delino DeShields after he tested positive for covid-19 and had to stay away from the team. Now the team has announced that DeShields, who was able to report to the team late last week, is on the 10-day injured list, making it doubtful that he will be able to go when the season begins for the Indians July 24th.

Matt Loede

Indians Preview: Is Aaron Civale the Next Unexpected Star of Cleveland's Rotation?

Last year Aaron Civale was one of two Indians rookies who stepped up and pitched better than many felt he would, posting an ERA under three in 10 starts for the Tribe. Can Civale have a repeat in 2020's shortened season for the Indians, or will he come back to earth as teams figure him out this season?

Casey Drottar

How Long is the Leash on Indians Closer Brad Hand? Who Could Take the Closer Role If He Falters?

Last season Indians closer Brand Hand had a tough second hand which included a number of blown saves. As 2020 approaches the team is confident that Hand has and will regain form, but if he doesn't how long does the team have to allow him to get right, and if he doesn't who can step into that role for the team?

Zach Shafron

by

Greenzipper

Report Says NFL's Redskins to Officially Retire Nickname, Can the Indians Be Far Behind?

The Washington Redskins are on the verge of no longer being the "Redskins" according to a report from Sports Business Journal. Now that the nickname will no longer exist, it's likely going to be brought up if the Indians are going to make the move and finally do the same with their nickname, going with a new name moving forward.

Matt Loede

Francona Gives an Indication of How the Lineup May Look Come Opening Night

There's been plenty of chatter about how the Indians one through nine lineup will look when the team takes the field for the first time on July 24th against the Royals at Progressive Field. Sunday in speaking to the media manager Terry Francona gave a pretty good indication as to how that lineup is going to play out.

Matt Loede

Observations From the First Week of Indians Summer Camp at Progressive Field

The Indians have been busy this past week with their first week of workouts for "summer camp" at Progressive Field. The club has less than two weeks before the opener against the Royals on Jul 24th, and there's a number of decisions they have to make before they get ready for opening day and the start of 2020.

Matt Loede

Scouting the Clevinger-Bauer Fantasy Matchup

Mike Clevinger and former Cleveland Indians teammate Trevor Bauer are the best of friends. The pair could face off against each other for the first time as opponents in 2020.

Alex Hooper

Indians Preview: Franmil Reyes is on the Verge of Becoming a Household Name

Last season the Indians made a deal with the San Diego Padres for slugger Franmil Reyes with the hopes that he would develop into a big time slugger for the team. Now with a 60-game slate staring at Reyes and the Indians, they are hoping that he can man one of the three outfield spots as well as be the cleanup man in the Tribe order.

Casey Drottar

by

TexasTribe

The First 20 Games of the Indians 60-Game Slate Will Go a Long Way in How 2020 Turns Out

The Indians will open up their 60-game 2020 season on July 24th. If you break down the season into three 20-game parts, it will be easy to figure out how good, or not so good, this team can be. Today we look at the first 20 games, and just how this team is going to have to fare in order to have to get off to a quick start in the short season.

Matt Loede