Indians to Host Yankees in Wild Card Round at Progressive Field Starting Tuesday

The Indians comeback on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Progressive Field along with the Cubs win over the Chicago White Sox has netted the Indians home field in the American League wild card round.

The Tribe will start the wild card round on Tuesday as the number four-seed, and will play one of their old foes, the New York Yankees, who come into Cleveland as the number five seed.

The matchup on Tuesday will be a classic, as Gerrit Cole is scheduled to go for New York against the player who will be the Cy Young in 2020 for the American League in Shane Bieber.

The Indians and Yankees have a long playoff history, with the latest playoff battle in the ALDS going to New York, as they outplayed and beat the Tribe three games to two back in 2017.

That series saw the Indians win the first two games in Cleveland, then lose the next two in the Bronx before New York beat the Indians at Progressive Field in game five.

The three wild card games will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (if necessary).

Bieber will go game one, Carlos Carrasco game two, and if needed Zach Plesac game three.

