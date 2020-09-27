Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians to Host Yankees in Wild Card Round at Progressive Field Starting Tuesday

Matt Loede

The Indians comeback on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Progressive Field along with the Cubs win over the Chicago White Sox has netted the Indians home field in the American League wild card round.

The Tribe will start the wild card round on Tuesday as the number four-seed, and will play one of their old foes, the New York Yankees, who come into Cleveland as the number five seed.

ESPN's "E:60" to Highlight Indians SS Francisco Lindor in Segment 

The matchup on Tuesday will be a classic, as Gerrit Cole is scheduled to go for New York against the player who will be the Cy Young in 2020 for the American League in Shane Bieber.

The Indians and Yankees have a long playoff history, with the latest playoff battle in the ALDS going to New York, as they outplayed and beat the Tribe three games to two back in 2017.

That series saw the Indians win the first two games in Cleveland, then lose the next two in the Bronx before New York beat the Indians at Progressive Field in game five. 

The three wild card games will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (if necessary).

Aaron Civale to Pitch Out of the Pen for the Indians in the Wild Card Round

Bieber will go game one, Carlos Carrasco game two, and if needed Zach Plesac game three. 

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Matt Loede, follow him on Twitter @MattLoede. Follow CBI on Twitter @IndiansonSI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians Shane Bieber Ends the 2020 Season Winning the Pitching "Triple Crown" in the AL

Matt Loede

Indians Make Move in the Pen Prior to the Finale Against Pirates

The Indians have made a move for their finale against the Pirates, bringing back pitcher Adam Cimber from the team's "taxi squad" and placing Logan Allen, who was just added to the roster Friday, is back on the team's "taxi squad."

Matt Loede

Indians Announce Rotation for the Upcoming Wild Card Series

The Indians are in the postseason, but where they will play and against who is still up in the air. Sunday prior to the final game of the regular season the team announced their three pitchers for the AL wild card series, starting with the pitcher who is likely to be the AL Cy Young award winner - Shane Bieber.

Matt Loede

The 4th or the 7th Seed - How Does the Final Day of the 2020 Regular Season Line Up for the Indians?

The Indians have chances at the fourth or the seventh seed in the American League on the last day of the season, but they have work to do and they need some help from the Chicago Cubs. If they end up as the 7th seed they have three potential opponents, two of which are out of their own division.

Matt Loede

ESPN Documentary Featuring Indians SS Francisco Lindor, AKA “Mr. Smile,” Debuts Tonight

ESPN has always done an excellent job with their shows and documentaries, and now their show :E60" will have a story on Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, and how even in the tough times he's always smiling. The shortstop is always enjoying himself in the field, and in this ESPN documentary you will see how much Lindor loves to play the game.

Matt Loede

Game #59 Observations: Indians’ Luck Runs Out in 8-0 Blowout Loss to Pittsburgh

Casey Drottar

The Latest MLB Playoff Picture with Two Games Left, Indians May Face a Familiar Foe in Wild Card Round

There's just two games left in the regular season for the Indians and the rest of Major League Baseball, and things are getting more interesting when it comes to the playoff picture in the American League. With the Indians on a six-game winning streak, they have moved to the fourth spot, which could see them have to take on an old foe in round one - the New York Yankees.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

Game #56 Observations: Indians Wrap Up Four-Game Sweep of White Sox with 5-4 Comeback Victory

The Indians wrap up a four-game sweep of the Chicago WS with a huge comeback as they beat the Sox 5-4 at Progressive Field. Jose Ramirez with a two-run double with two outs in the 7th won the game for the Indians, who have won 7 of their last 8.

Matt Loede

by

Bowlingman

Game #58 Observations: Indians Walk it Off Again, Top Pirates 4-3

The Indians are still looking to move up in the American League playoff race, and while it did not look good for close to seven innings on Friday night, they were able to grind out a win against the hapless Pirates in the 9th scoring three runs in yet another walk-off win, topping Pittsburgh 4-3.

Casey Drottar

Aaron Civale to Pitch Out of the Bullpen for the Wild Card Series

Indians starter Aaron Civale has gone 4-5 in 11 starts thus far in 2020, but Friday pitching coach Carl Willis declared that the young pitcher in his second season for the Indians will be shifted to the bullpen, and will be on a pitch count for Saturday’s final regular season start.

Matt Loede