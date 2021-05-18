Indians to Promote Reliever Jean Carlos Mejia to the Team's Active Roster

The Indians have dropped four in a row on their current west coast road swing, putting them now at 21-18, 3.5 games back of the Chicago White Sox for the top spot in the AL Central.

The team has struggled both at the plate and on the mound, and one area that could use help is that of the bullpen.

The Tribe is set to do something about the pen issues on Tuesday afternoon, as the team is going to promote 24-year-old reliever Jean Carlos Mejia to the club's active roster.

The move will be made before the Indians second game against the Angels, meaning that Mejia will be available to pitch as early as Tuesday night.

Mejia has been solid thus far in the minors in 2021. After a pair of starts he's thrown nine innings, allowing two runs on six hits with 10 K's and five walks with a 2.00 ERA.

So far Mejia has been a starter with the Clippers in the minors, but with the Major League Indians he'll work out of the pen.

There's no word as to if long term Mejia will be slated to be an arm out of the pen or a starter.