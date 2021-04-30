Indians To Start Sam Hentges In Place Of Struggling Logan Allen

Logan Allen's opportunities as a starter didn't last long to start 2021. Allen started five game thus far, going 1-4 with a 9.19 ERA.

Now that there's an opening in the rotation, the team will turn to

Sam Hentges, who was expected to get the shot all along, will pitch as the starter in the rotation for Allen for now.

Another pitcher that is effected by Allen's failures is that of Cal Quantrill, who will get work as a long reliever out of the pen.

Allen made his Major League debut with the Indians back in June of 2019 at the age of 22.