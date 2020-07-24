Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Wearing Road Uniforms with 'Cleveland' on Front Instead of Displaying Nickname in Opener

Matt Loede

When Cleveland takes the field against the Royals Friday night at Progressive Field, the lack of fans in attendance won't be the only noticeable difference.

The team has decided to go with its road uniforms, the navy ones with have the word “Cleveland” across the front, instead of the home jerseys that read "Indians."

The decision to wear the uniform was made to show the team's efforts against social injustice and comes as the franchise is having ongoing conversations with Native American groups about changing its team name.

"I stand by my teammates and minorities that need the spotlight,” Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor said. “I want to make this clear, this has nothing to do with politics."

The team also wore shirts during batting practice with the phrase “End Racism,” on the front.

"We can only change things by making people acknowledge and educate themselves that change is due,” Lindor said.

Manager Terry Francona said that the different road uniforms for a home game is likely a one-time deal, as the team has not gotten permission from the league to do it for all 30 home games in 2020.

“My guess is it’s tonight to make a point,” Francona said. “I think there could be ongoing conversations, but again there are ramifications with the league and things like that.”

Francona also alluded to the conversation that team owner Paul Dolan had with the players on Thursday, and that the players spoke their mind about ongoing social issues to Dolan.

“They were extremely respectful but said their opinions which sometimes isn’t the easiest thing to do,” Francona said.

“I just thought it was handled really well, and I was proud of everybody.”

