Indians Trade 1B Jake Bauers To Mariners

The 'Jake Bauers Era' in Cleveland is officially over.

Bauers, who was acquired on December 13th, 2018 from the Tampa Bay Rays, came to the Tribe with the hopes by the front office that he would be able to fill one of the empty spots in the outfield., instead he'll go down as another footnote in team history.

He was given chance after chance before the team finally sent him down to AAA on August 1st 2019 after hitting just .233 in 100 games with 11 homers.

Friday he was moved to Seattle to play for the Mariners. He

He didn't suit up at all for the Major League club in 2020, and once again this season the hope was that he would be able to fill one of the empty roles - this time getting a chance to play at first base.

In 43 games this year Bauers hit just .190 with two homers and six RBI. He was DFA'ed by the Indians back on June 5th.

In exchange for Bauers the Tribe will get cash, and also they could get a player to be named.

He will make his debut Friday for Seattle.