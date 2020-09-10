Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians TV Ratings Sky High Among All of MLB, Set to Wrap Up 4th Straight Season in the Top Three

Matt Loede

Indians fans didn't get a full season worth of baseball in 2020, but that's not stopping them from watching their favorite team nightly on Sports Time Ohio.

Today Crain's Cleveland wrote about the Tribe's 2020 television ratings, and once again the team is putting up huge numbers against just about all of Major League Baseball. 

Through Labor Day, Sept. 7, the Tribe's average rating on SportsTime Ohio was 7.07. The norm was the best in MLB and represented an 8% increase from the Indians' 6.55 ratings average in 2019.

Last season, the Tribe's ratings norm was the second-best in MLB, finishing just shy of the St. Louis Cardinals' 6.6 average. Going by the percentage of games played, the Indians' 2020 average is 19% ahead of the ratings norm at the same point in 2019.

It would be the fourth straight season that the Indians would wrap up the season in the top three, a number that isn't anything to sneeze at.

Will Francisco Lindor Be Wearing Dodger Blue at the Start of the 2021 Season?

Sadly, while fans are watching on TV, this season at least none of them are allowed in the ballpark, and when they are the team just isn't the draw it was back in the 90's.

Last season when all was normal in the world, the Indians finished 21st in Major League Baseball in attendance. 

They averaged 22,008 per night in their 81 home games at Progressive Field. With a massive loss of income in 2020 not having the money from fans in the park, likely the team is going to have to deal or say good-bye to some high-priced players this offseason.

Carlos Santana, Brad Hand, Francisco Lindor and who knows who else may be off this team's roster next year.

Indians Send Reliever Adam Cimber to Team's Alternate Site

It likely won't stop fans from tuning in, but it's a shame when it was possible that it didn't translate to having more fans in the ballpark.

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Matt Loede, follow him on Twitter @MattLoede. Follow CBI on Twitter @IndiansonSI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Indians SS Francisco Lindor Set to Wear Dodger Blue in Los Angeles in 2021?

The Indians spent a good portion of the offseason listening to team's offers for superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor. While 2020 has been a rather odd season for Lindor in terms of focus and some mistakes during games, he's still going to be a wanted man this offseason, and it could be the Tribe's last shot to get a big return for him prior to him hitting free agency after 2021.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Indians Send Reliever Adam Cimber to Team's Alternate Site, Call Up Reliever Nelson

After two poor nights in relief against the Royals, the Indians Wednesday made a roster move, sending relief pitcher Adam Cimber to the team's alternate training site in Eastlake. In return the team for the first time called up 24-year-old reliever Kyle Nelson.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Making a Case for Zach Plesac as the Indians’ No. 2 Playoff Starter

The Indians remain in a fight for the AL Central title, but no matter they are heading to the playoffs after missing it last season. The starting rotation is a huge reason the team is going to be playing October baseball, and one pitcher who deserves a chance to be the team's number two starter after Shane Bieber in the playoffs is that of Zach Plesac.

Casey Drottar

by

Richard77

Is It Time to Pull the Plug on Indians Reliever Adam Cimber?

Tuesday night Adam Cimber was called upon in a key situation with the Indians and Royals tied at five apiece entering the 8th inning. Cimber, who allowed a run in the win Monday night, struggled again, getting just one out and allowing a pair of runs as the Royals beat the Tribe 8-6. The team is going to have to figure out if it's time to go away from Cimber, who continues to have big issues with his slider.

Matt Loede

Is Jose Ramirez's Thumb Cause for Concern for the Indians Down the Stretch?

Indians 3B Jose Ramirez exited Monday's win over the Royals with what the team is calling a "sore thumb." Ramirez missed most of the last month of the season in 2019 after getting hit on the hand, and the team's offense suffered. Now here in 2020 is there reason for concern over the thumb and missing time again in the Tribe lineup?

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Game #42 Observations: Fast Start Fades as Mistakes Doom Indians in 8-6 Loss to Royals

The Indians lead the Royals 3-0 and 5-3 Tuesday night, but Kansas City took advantage of a number of Tribe miscues and a bullpen that didn't get the job done, as they scored five runs in the final three innings to take home an 8-6 win over the Indians. The loss puts the Tribe back to 10 games over .500 at 26-16 on the season.

Matt Loede

How Will the Indians Playoff Rotation Look?

The Indians rotation has undergone quite a shift this season with Corey Kluber being traded before the season, and Mike Clevinger being dealt at the trade deadline. Now with the postseason coming in four weeks, what will the team's rotation look like with Shane Bieber having a MVP season, and the other guys having up and down seasons?

Mark Warmuth

Game #41 Observations: Indians Top the Royals 5-2 Behind Plesac's Strong Start

The Indians got seven strong innings from starter Zach Plesac, as they beat the Kansas City Royals in the first of four at Progressive Field by a final of 5-2. Franmil Reyes had two hits, and Tyler Naquin added two RBI in the win, putting the Indians at a season high 11 games over .500.

Matt Loede

How Does the MLB Playoff Picture and the Indians Line Up if the Season Ended Today?

The Indians are looking to make a push to win the AL Central and overcome the White Sox in the AL Central with 20 games left. Even if they don't they are going to make it to the playoffs with the expanded teams format for 2020. If the season ended today who would the Indians play and how would the AL and NL line up?

Matt Loede

Five "Fact or Fiction" on the Indians 40 Games into the 2020 Season

The Indians are 2/3's way through the 2020 MLB season, and the team is just 0.5 back of the White Sox in the AL Central. Coming up on a four-game set against the Royals the team still has plenty of work to do before the postseason, and today we do a little "Fact or Fiction" on where the team stands after 40 games.

Zach Shafron