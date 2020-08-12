Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians vs Chicago Cubs Game Thread #19, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m ET

Matt Loede

The Indians are back on the field after an uninspiring effort on Tuesday in which they were beaten soundly by the Chicago Cubs 7-1 at Progressive Field.

Carlos Carrasco will get the nod on the hill tonight for the Indians, as he will look to continue to throw well after starting the year 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA.

The Cubs will counter Carrasco with Kyle Hendricks, he comes in also at 2-1 with a 3.54 ERA.

Here's the starting nine tonight for the Tribe, featuring a returning Tyler Naquin:

Here's the starting nine for the visiting Chicago Cubs:

Tonight we will have another in-game thread for fans that want to have their say during the game!

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Comments (12)
No. 1-12
Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Credit to Carrasco for getting out of it, #Cubs leave runners at second and third - they've left six runners in four innings

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Carrasco with five walks in not even four innings, not getting calls but you wonder what's going on with him tonight

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Anthony Rizzo hits a homer just over the wall in RF - his 4th on a 2-2 pitch and the Cubs take a 1-0 lead here in the 3rd inning - 353 feet

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Carrasco with his 3rd walk - Kipnis takes first with two outs here in the 2nd - walks on 4 pitches

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Carlos Santana lines to Hendricks on the mound to end the first - Ramirez left stranded on 3rd - hitters aggressive in the first inning

Casey Drottar
Casey Drottar

‪Jose Ramirez lost his helmet so early on that hit it was almost like he didn’t bring it with him in the first place‬

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

JRam with a double to right center - lost the helmet in the process but quickly gives the Indians a scoring opp

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Wasn't a pretty first for Carrasco, but he got out of it thanks to some slick fielding by Lindor

Casey Drottar
Casey Drottar

‪Either Sandy Leon is having trouble framing or this is going to be a minuscule strike zone. Regardless, Carlos Carrasco getting some suspect calls tonight.‬

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Carrasco making a mess of the first inning - back to back 3-2 walks has allowed the Cubs to have two on, one out in the 1st

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Cubs have the first base runner of the evening, a 3-2 walk allowed by Carlos Carrasco to Anthony Rizzo

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

6:10pm first pitch - 78 degrees as Carlos Carrasco takes on Kyle Hendricks

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians vs Chicago Cubs Game Thread #18, Tuesday at 7:10 p.m ET

The Indians are back at home for a quick two-game series against the team they went toe-to-toe with in the 2016 World Series the Chicago Cubs. The Indians won two of three over the weekend in Chicago against the White Sox, and are one of only a few teams with 10 wins already in 2020. Join our game thread tonight and have your voice heard as we watch this game play out!

Matt Loede

by

Matt Loede

Mike Clevinger’s Actions Have Severely Complicated His Place in the Indians’ Clubhouse

The Cleveland Indians as a team are in trouble after this past weekend's games in Chicago, as the team had two starting pitchers go out without permission, putting themselves and the rest of the team at risk. Zach Plesac was sent home on Sunday, and Mike Clevinger never told the team he was in that group, and flew home Sunday with the team. His actions have put the team at serious risk.

Casey Drottar

by

Indiansfanforever

What Players Could Help Out the Anemic Indians Offense?

The MLB trade deadline is set for August 31st, and the Indians with their offense looking like it's stuck in the mud could use some help. There's going to be plenty of names that the team will take a look at over the next few weeks, but how hard will it be to turn around and make a deal in this shortened 60-game season?

Matt Loede

What the Indians Do Next with Clevinger and Plesac Could Define Their 2020 Season

The Indians have already placed starters Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger on the restricted list for their violation of team rules over the weekend. Now after some harsh comments Tuesday by Adam Plutko, the team has to figure out what direction they will go next with the team pitchers, as how they treat this situation could divide the clubhouse, something this Indians team can't afford to be successful in 2020.

Matt Loede

The Indians Offense Continues to Be Historically Bad; Is There Any Silver Lining?

Mark Warmuth

Indians at Chicago White Sox Game Thread #17, Sunday at 7:10 p.m ET

The Indians and White Sox have had their Sunday day affair shifted to ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, as it's a stellar pitching matchup with two 2019 All-Star players going at it on the mound. Shane Bieber at 3-0 goes for the Tribe against Lucas Giolito for the White Sox. The Indians sit at 9-7 on the year, 1.5 back of the first-place Twins in the AL Central.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Game #18 Observations: Cubs Pound Indians 7-1 as Pen Can't Stop Chicago Offensive Onslaught

The Indians offense was flat while the relief pitching took a beating, as the Tribe opened up their short two-game homestand against the Chicago Cubs with a 7-1 setback which puts them at 10-8 on the season. Adam Plutko filled in for Mike Clevinger on the mound, allowing a run in four innings, but it was three relievers, Cam Hill, Phil Maton and Logan Allen all were beat up for six total runs in the loss.

Matt Loede

Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Releases Statement After Violation of Team Rules in Chicago

It's been a tough 24 hours for Indians hurler Mike Clevinger, who was placed Tuesday on the team's "restricted" list after a violation of team rules over the weekend in Chicago. Clevinger, along with fellow starter Zach Plesac, left the team hotel Saturday night to go out with a group of people in the Windy City. Clevinger, just less than 24 hours after it was announced that he broke team rules, has released a statement on the matter.

Matt Loede

Indians Manager Francona Talks About Health Issues That Forced Him to Return Home During Road Trip

Indians manager Terry Francona was back at Progressive Field on Tuesday speaking to the media for the first time in over a week about his ongoing health issues. It was those issues that forced him to return home from Minnesota back on August 2nd while his team took on the Twins. Francona said he's had an issue now for some 11 months, as well as five or six procedures since March on what's been called a "gastrointestinal condition."

Matt Loede

Indians Sit Pitcher Mike Clevinger After He Also Violated Team Rules in Chicago

Indians number two pitcher Mike Clevinger will sit on Tuesday night, missing his scheduled start against the Chicago Cubs after he violated team rules over the weekend in Chicago. Clevinger reportedly was with teammate Zach Plesac, who was sent home by the team Sunday for violating team rules. Clevinger will be replaced in Tuesday's game by Adam Plutko, who is 1-0 this season for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever