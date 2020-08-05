Indians vs Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #13, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET

A night after a thrilling 4-2 win for the Indians at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, the Tribe is back at home for a 7:10pm first pitch against the same Reds who they've played the last two nights.

Mike Clevinger (0-1, 4.91) will look to rebound after suffering his first loss of 2020 on Friday at Target Field in Minnesota.

Clevinger allowed three first inning runs in an eventual 4-1 loss for the Indians.

The Reds will counter with rookie righty Tejay Antone (0-0, 2.08) who will make his first Major League start at Progressive Field.

Antone has made one appearance for the Reds this season, that came in relief back on July 27th against the Cubs.

In that game he went 4.1 innings, allowing a run on one-hit with five strikeouts and one walk.

"When I got that news, I was almost more relieved," Antone said. "I’ll do anything for this team, whatever role they need me, but I’m very excited to start."

The Indians will go with the following lineup for tonight's game against the Reds:



The Reds will send this starting nine out against Clevinger:



