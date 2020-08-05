Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians vs Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #13, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET

Matt Loede

A night after a thrilling 4-2 win for the Indians at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, the Tribe is back at home for a 7:10pm first pitch against the same Reds who they've played the last two nights.

Mike Clevinger (0-1, 4.91) will look to rebound after suffering his first loss of 2020 on Friday at Target Field in Minnesota. 

Clevinger allowed three first inning runs in an eventual 4-1 loss for the Indians. 

The Reds will counter with rookie righty Tejay Antone (0-0, 2.08) who will make his first Major League start at Progressive Field. 

Antone has made one appearance for the Reds this season, that came in relief back on July 27th against the Cubs.

In that game he went 4.1 innings, allowing a run on one-hit with five strikeouts and one walk.

"When I got that news, I was almost more relieved," Antone said. "I’ll do anything for this team, whatever role they need me, but I’m very excited to start."

The Indians will go with the following lineup for tonight's game against the Reds:

The Reds will send this starting nine out against Clevinger:

Tonight we will have another in-game thread for fans that want to take part!

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians at Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #12, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians started their road trip with a win over the Twins, and tonight in Cincy at 6:10pm they will look to end it the same way as Shane Bieber takes the mound for the Tribe. Bieber has been nothing short of amazing in two games, recording 27 K's and not allowing a run.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Chicago White Sox at Indians Game Thread #6, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and White Sox are set for battle in game three of their set at Progressive Field. Join us all evening long in our first 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Indians Bats Finally Come Alive Late, Salvage Crucial Win Late

The Indians bats continued to be silent for most of the night on Tuesday in Cincinnati against the Reds, but finally with a little help the team scored a pair of runs in the 7th and thanks to a homer by Franmil Reyes scored two in the 8th in a 4-2 win in Cincy. The offense still has a long way to go, but the team at least knows that they can hit when needed, which they did Tuesday night.

Zach Shafron

Game #12 Observations: Reyes' 8th Inning HR Breaks Losing Streak, Indians Top Reds 4-2 to Move to 6-6

The Indians had scored just six runs over the last six games, but Tuesday in Cincinnati they finally got on track, scoring four runs to top the Reds 4-2 to move to 6-6. Franmil Reyes' two-run homer gave the offense a spark in the 8th after the Tribe was losing 2-0 entering the 7th inning. Shane Bieber moved to 3-0 with the win, and Brad Hand earned his 3rd save on the year.

Matt Loede

Indians at Minnesota Twins Game Thread #7, Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and Twins are set for action for the very first time in 2020, and it's a battle of two aces as Shane Bieber goes for the Tribe against Jose Berrios for the Twins at Target Field. Join us all evening long in our second 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Don't Let the Indians Offensive Woes Take Away from Their Historic Pitching Start to 2020

The Indians offense is in a very tough stretch as the team has scored just six runs in their past six games. The team though is still getting excellent starting pitching and even relief pitching, and while the offense has been flat out tough to watch, the pitching is on a historic pace with how good the team has pitched in the first 11 games of 2020.

Mark Warmuth

Game #11 Observations: Fast Start, Slow Finish as Offense Wilts in Cincinnati in 3-2 Indians Loss to Reds

Francisco Lindor's early homer gave the Indians a 2-0 lead on Monday night, but the offense then went in the tank again and the Reds were able to scrape out three runs as they topped the Tribe 3-2, handing the Indians their fourth straight loss. The team drops to 5-6 on the season, the first time they are under .500 in the shortened season.

Casey Drottar

Indians Suffer From Lack of Offensive Production

The Indians wrapped up a series with the Minnesota Twins losing three of four games, and the storyline was pretty much exactly the same the last three days - fall behind early and then try to do too much at the plate and end up being lucky to score more than one run. It's a recipe that has put the club at 5-5 as they get ready to play the Reds in Cincinnati.

Zach Shafron

Antonetti Updates the Media on Francona's Health, Won't Join the Indians in Cincinnati

Indians manager Terry Francona is at the Cleveland Clinic today getting checked out for what has been labeled a "minor gastrointestinal condition," and he won't be with the team for Monday or Tuesday's game against the Reds in Cincinnati. Team president Chris Antonetti would not speculate if Francona would return for the Indians two home games this week against the Reds.

Matt Loede

Pitching Matchups for the Four-Game Series Between the Indians and Reds

The Indians and Reds will play a four-game set starting on Monday in Cincinnati where the team will play a pair, and then head north to Cleveland to play two at Progressive Field. Monday's matchup will see Zach Plesac go for the Indians against Sonny Gray for the Reds.

Matt Loede