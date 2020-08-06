Indians vs Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #14, Thursday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians will look for their third straight win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night as they wrap up a quick two-game homestand at Progressive Field at 6:10pm.

The Tribe on Wednesday used four pitchers and some heads up base running by Oscar Mercado to pull out a 2-0 win to move to 7-6 on the season.

Carlos Carrasco (1-1, 3.75) goes for the Indians on Thursday against Reds ace Luis Castillo (0-1, 4.50).

The Indians made a number of roster moves to get their roster to 28 on Thursday, including designating infielder Christian Arroyo for assignment, as well as activating outfielder Delino DeShields from the injured list.

Here's tonight's lineup for the Indians:



And the lineup for the Reds against Carrasco:

