Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians vs Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #14, Thursday at 6:10 p.m. ET

Matt Loede

The Indians will look for their third straight win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night as they wrap up a quick two-game homestand at Progressive Field at 6:10pm.

The Tribe on Wednesday used four pitchers and some heads up base running by Oscar Mercado to pull out a 2-0 win to move to 7-6 on the season.

Carlos Carrasco (1-1, 3.75) goes for the Indians on Thursday against Reds ace Luis Castillo (0-1, 4.50). 

The Indians made a number of roster moves to get their roster to 28 on Thursday, including designating infielder Christian Arroyo for assignment, as well as activating outfielder Delino DeShields from the injured list.

Here's tonight's lineup for the Indians:

And the lineup for the Reds against Carrasco:

Tonight we will have another in-game thread for fans that want to have their say during the game! 

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Comments (10)
No. 1-10
Casey Drottar
Casey Drottar

Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor are the only Cleveland players to put a ball in play against Luis Castillo tonight. Probably less than ideal.

Casey Drottar
Casey Drottar

‪Average exit velocity on the four balls in play Carlos Carrasco’s allowed so far is 94mph. Getting hit a little harder than you’d like, but no damage (or complaints) so far.‬

Casey Drottar
Casey Drottar

‪That was Franmil Reyes’ third strikeout in his last five plate appearances. Those issues with the whiffs haven’t been alleviated just yet.‬

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Nice play by DeShields from allowing that ball to go into the gap and possibly it being a triple - #Reds with Winker on second no outs

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Castillo throws 29 first inning pitches, JRam takes him deep and the #Indians lead it 1-0 after one

Casey Drottar
Casey Drottar

‪105.7 mph exit velocity on that Ramirez dinger, with a 22 degree launch angle.

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Jose Ramirez goes deep for his 3rd HR of the season on a 2-2 count against Castillo - could hear Hammy's call here in the press box - 416 feet - he didn't miss it #Indians 1-0

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Hernandez K's on a 3-2 pitch - I don't think I have seen the new Indians 2B put a ball in play on anything less than a 2-2 count

Casey Drottar
Casey Drottar

‪Carlos Carrasco’s changeup looking good early. Five pitches, one called strike and two whiffs. No contact allowed.‬

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Carrasco needs 21 pitches in the first, two K's and a walk but no damage as the Indians come to bat against Castillo

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians vs Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #13, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET

The Indians rallied from down 2-0 in the 7th inning on Tuesday night for a 4-2 win in Cincy over the Reds. The two teams have made the trip up I-71 for the two more games, this time at Progressive Field. The first of those two games will take place at 7:10pm as Mike Clevinger looks for his first win of the season against Tejay Antone for the Reds.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Indians at Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #12, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians started their road trip with a win over the Twins, and tonight in Cincy at 6:10pm they will look to end it the same way as Shane Bieber takes the mound for the Tribe. Bieber has been nothing short of amazing in two games, recording 27 K's and not allowing a run.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Chicago White Sox at Indians Game Thread #6, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and White Sox are set for battle in game three of their set at Progressive Field. Join us all evening long in our first 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Indians Announce Roster Moves to Get Club Down from 30 to 28 Players

The Indians Thursday announced three roster moves to get their roster down from 30 to 28 players, sending a pair of players to their alternate training site in Eastlake, and also DFA'ing one player who was brought in with a minor league deal this offseason.

Matt Loede

What Players Will the Indians Trim Off their Roster to Go from 30 to 28 Players?

The Indians like all MLB teams have to get their roster trimmed down from 30 to 28 players by noon on Thursday. There are a couple of potential options and today we take a look at five players who could find themselves either heading to Lake County, or possibly getting designated for assignment.

Matt Loede

Pitching Matchups for the Indians Upcoming Series in Chicago Against the White Sox

The Indians will travel to Chicago following their home game against the Reds Thursday evening at Progressive Field, as they will play the White Sox over the weekend. The three-game set is highlighted by a great pitching matchup on Sunday between Shane Bieber and Lucas Giolito, two 2019 AL All-Stars.

Matt Loede

Opponents are Using a New Attack with the Cleveland Indians’ Best Hitters

So far the Cleveland Indians offense has been totally underwhelming in the 2020 season. The team has the looks of a solid top of the order lineup with the likes of Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Santana. Teams though seem to be pitching these three players differently, and if you don't believe us look at the stats provided as to how these three are just not coming through.

Casey Drottar

Clevinger Shuts Down Cincinnati, Indians Get Just Enough Offense to Top Reds 2-0

Led by the pitching of Mike Clevinger and an offense that did just enough, the Indians move to 7-6 on the season after 13 games as they topped the Reds 2-0 at Progressive Field. Clevinger moved to 1-1 with the win, going 5.2 innings, allowing just two hits with no runs in the win with five walks and four K's.

Matt Loede

MLB Laying Down the Law; Hiring Officials to Watch Players in Team Hotels, Clubhouses

Major League Baseball has had enough of players not listening to guidelines they have set in place to try and keep teams safe. After the Miami Marlins and St.Louis Cardinals both had covid-19 outbreaks on their team that sent the league into chaos, the league will now threaten suspensions if players don't follow safety rules in place to keep the players on the field.

Matt Loede

Give Brad a Hand; Indians Closer Looking Back to Form After Early Season Issues

Matt Loede