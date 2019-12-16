Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

Indians with Reported Interest in Free Agent Second Basemen Cesar Hernandez

Matt Loede

Now that the Indians have pulled off one major trade this offseason dealing pitcher Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers, the team now appears to be turning their attention to a position of need on the roster, that being second base.

One player that might fill the void for the Indians at the position is free agent Cesar Hernandez, who was dumped earlier this month by the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies let Hernandez go the free agent route instead of paying him what would have been a projected $11.8 million though the process of arbitration.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network tweeted out Sunday that the Indians remain one of the teams with interest in Hernandez, who last season hit .279 with 14 homers and 71 runs batted in playing in 161 games with 612 at bats.

The 29-year-old Hernandez has been with the Phillies at the Major League level since the 2013 season. After playing mostly as a backup in 2013 and 2014 he became a starter with the Phillies at the start of the 2015 campaign.

His best season at the plate in terms of batting average came in 2017 when he hit .294. He hit nine homers that year with 34 RBI and 15 stolen bases. He’s shown his ability to swipe some bases as well, averaging 16 steals in a 162 game season.

Hernandez is a switch hitter, and over the last two seasons has hit righties better than lefties. When it comes to playing in the field, last season he committed 12 errors in 637 defensive chances at second base.

One of the Indians AL Central rivals, the Chicago White Sox, are reported to have interest in Hernandez as well.

Last year’s Indians starter at second base, Jason Kipnis, remains unsigned and on the free agent market.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

An Important Part of Evaluating the Corey Kluber Trade Is What Comes Next

T.J. Zuppe

Trading Corey Kluber had to satisfy two conditions to ultimately make sense. Otherwise, why?

If the Indians Want to Trade Corey Kluber, They Need to Do it Now

Casey Drottar

If the Indians really want to move two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and get a decent amount for him, this is probably the best time to do it if you are the Indians front office.

What Was the Indians Asking Price to Other Teams for Corey Kluber?

Matt Loede

The Indians finally got a deal done Sunday for pitcher Corey Kluber, getting two players in return from the Texas Rangers. A report states in the team's chats with the Los Angeles Angels they were looking for two top prospects.

Antonetti Says (Again) He Expects Lindor to Be on the Indians Roster Opening Day

Matt Loede

With Corey Kluber officially in Texas with the Rangers, the attention of the Indians now could turn to Francisco Lindor, another player who could be moved.

Indians Acquire Outfielder and Relief Pitcher From Texas for Corey Kluber

Matt Loede

The Indians trade of two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber on Sunday netted them a couple positions of need from the Texas Rangers that hopefully will pan out in the deal for the starting pitcher.

Indians and Padres Chatting About a Potential Deal for Kluber

Matt Loede

Last year the Padres and Indians spoke about a potential deal for starter Corey Kluber, and again in 2019 the same two teams are talking about a deal for the very same pitcher.

Report: Indians Sending Pitcher Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers

Matt Loede

The Indians are set to send two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber to the Texans Rangers in a move that will save them $17.5 million in 2020.

Could Aggressiveness Help Indians Catcher Roberto Perez be Even Better in 2020?

T.J. Zuppe

Roberto Perez captured his first career Gold Glove last year, slashing .239/.321/.452 with a career-high 24 homers in 2019, finishing with a 98 wRC+ (100 is a league average run-creation rate), generating offense at a clip 13 percent higher than the average catcher. But as is the case with any greedy individual, the natural reaction is to ponder if things could be even better.

The Indians Can Trade Francisco Lindor and Still Contend, Provided That’s Not Their Only Move

Casey Drottar

The Indians seem bent to trade All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, and if they can do that, they can still contend - but they have a number of moves they still have to make to take back the AL Central in 2020.

Indians Set to Exercise Patience When it Comes to Looking for Deals for Lindor and Kluber

Matt Loede

If there's one thing that the Indians have shown in the last two seasons when it comes to dealing superstars, it's that they are in no hurry. Once again in 2019 look for them to exercise the upmost patience if they wind up dealing Francisco Lindor or Corey Kluber