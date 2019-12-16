Indians with Reported Interest in Free Agent Second Basemen Cesar Hernandez

Now that the Indians have pulled off one major trade this offseason dealing pitcher Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers, the team now appears to be turning their attention to a position of need on the roster, that being second base.

One player that might fill the void for the Indians at the position is free agent Cesar Hernandez, who was dumped earlier this month by the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies let Hernandez go the free agent route instead of paying him what would have been a projected $11.8 million though the process of arbitration.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network tweeted out Sunday that the Indians remain one of the teams with interest in Hernandez, who last season hit .279 with 14 homers and 71 runs batted in playing in 161 games with 612 at bats.

The 29-year-old Hernandez has been with the Phillies at the Major League level since the 2013 season. After playing mostly as a backup in 2013 and 2014 he became a starter with the Phillies at the start of the 2015 campaign.

His best season at the plate in terms of batting average came in 2017 when he hit .294. He hit nine homers that year with 34 RBI and 15 stolen bases. He’s shown his ability to swipe some bases as well, averaging 16 steals in a 162 game season.

Hernandez is a switch hitter, and over the last two seasons has hit righties better than lefties. When it comes to playing in the field, last season he committed 12 errors in 637 defensive chances at second base.

One of the Indians AL Central rivals, the Chicago White Sox, are reported to have interest in Hernandez as well.

Last year’s Indians starter at second base, Jason Kipnis, remains unsigned and on the free agent market.