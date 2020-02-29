Injured Indians Getting Healthy, Clevinger, Carrasco, Perez All Making Strides

While the spring seemed to get off to a tough start from an injury standpoint for the Cleveland Indians, things finally seem to be turning the corner.

Friday the team gave an update on some of their injured players, with maybe the most promising news being that of ace pitcher Mike Clevinger.

Clevinger started a throwing program on Friday, just two weeks after he had knee surgery.

Friday Clevinger tweeted out some video of him throwing and it looks like he’s close to being able to be back on the mound.

Another Indians starter who is ready to return is Carlos Carrasco, who had a hip flexor strain but appears ready to get back to being on the mound.

Carrasco threw a live batting practice session on Friday, and could throw in a spring training game next week.

“I can’t wait to get out there,” Carrasco said via Indians.com. “I’m feeling strong and staying positive.”

Another starter who has yet to throw in a spring training game but appears to be coming along is Aaron Civale.

Civale is dealing with a sore groin, but will throw live batting practice on Saturday and could be on the mound in a spring training game sooner than later.

Finally one player who has been out of the lineup for the first six spring training games is starting catcher Roberto Perez.

Perez had surgery to remove bone spurs on his ankle in October, but is ready to go and will play in one of Saturday’s split squad games.

Backup Sandy Leon and Beau Taylor have been handling the catcher spot in Perez’s absence.