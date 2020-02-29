Cleveland Baseball Insider
Injured Indians Getting Healthy, Clevinger, Carrasco, Perez All Making Strides

Matt Loede

While the spring seemed to get off to a tough start from an injury standpoint for the Cleveland Indians, things finally seem to be turning the corner.

Friday the team gave an update on some of their injured players, with maybe the most promising news being that of ace pitcher Mike Clevinger.

Clevinger started a throwing program on Friday, just two weeks after he had knee surgery.

Friday Clevinger tweeted out some video of him throwing and it looks like he’s close to being able to be back on the mound.

Another Indians starter who is ready to return is Carlos Carrasco, who had a hip flexor strain but appears ready to get back to being on the mound.

Carrasco threw a live batting practice session on Friday, and could throw in a spring training game next week.

“I can’t wait to get out there,” Carrasco said via Indians.com. “I’m feeling strong and staying positive.”

Another starter who has yet to throw in a spring training game but appears to be coming along is Aaron Civale.

Civale is dealing with a sore groin, but will throw live batting practice on Saturday and could be on the mound in a spring training game sooner than later.

Finally one player who has been out of the lineup for the first six spring training games is starting catcher Roberto Perez.

Perez had surgery to remove bone spurs on his ankle in October, but is ready to go and will play in one of Saturday’s split squad games.

Backup Sandy Leon and Beau Taylor have been handling the catcher spot in Perez’s absence.

ST Game #6: Early Lead Doesn't Hold as Indians Fall to White Sox in Glendale 8-3

The Indians lost their third straight spring training game on Friday, as they fell to the AL Central rival Chicago White Sox 8-3 in Glendale, Arizona. The Indians held a 3-0 lead before the Sox exploded for eight runs in the final three frames.

Matt Loede

The Indians May Get the Last Laugh When it Comes to Franmil Reyes

Many Indians fans have been critical of the team not bringing back outfielder Yasiel Puig, but the team might have the last laugh if slugger Franmil Reyes, who was acquired last season with Puig, ends up playing up to the potential he's already shown in the Majors.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Cleveland Baseball Insider Inside Podcast 2.28.20

Check out the first edition of the "Cleveland Baseball Insider" Inside Podcast. Editor Matt Loede talks about all things Tribe as spring training gets rolling, and Indians.com editor Mandy Bell joins Matt to talk about the team and the early injuries and some of the camp battles.

Matt Loede

ST Game #6 Preview: Indians Travel to Glendale to Take on the White Sox

After suffering a 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Goodyear on Thursday, the Indians are back in action on Friday as they will play in Glendale against the AL Central rival Chicago White Sox. Logan Allen will get the start for the Indians.

Matt Loede

YouTube TV Drops STO, Subscribers Will Not Have Access to Indians Games in 2020

If you are a subscriber to YouTube TV and are getting ready for another season of Indians baseball, you will need to change your plans, as the company announced on Thursday they were not able to come to a deal with Sinclair owned stations, which includes SportsTime Ohio which broadcasts Tribe games.

Matt Loede

How DeShields Unlocked the Indians Roster

Delino DeShields will essentially be the Cleveland Indians' 26th man, but his unique value allowed the roster to be supplemented.

Alex Hooper

ST Game #5: Indians Fall in Goodyear to the Dodgers 6-5

The Indians trailed the Dodgers early 5-0 and never recovered, falling to Los Angeles in Goodyear by a final of 6-5 on Thursday to drop to 2-3 on the season. Jefry Rodriguez took the loss for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

ST Game #5 Preview: Indians Host the Dodgers in Goodyear with Jefry Rodriguez on the Mound

After being shutout 8-0 by the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, the Indians are back at it for their fifth spring training game on Thursday as they send Jefry Rodriguez to the mound to take on the National League's Los Angeles Dodgers.

Matt Loede

Emmanuel Clase to Miss 8-12 Weeks After Being Diagnosed With Strain in Upper Back

Emmanuel Clase was diagnosed with a moderate strain of the teres major muscle in his upper back, Cleveland announced on Thursday. He will be re-evaluated weekly, but the early timetable for a return to game activity is 8-12 weeks, according to the team.

T.J. Zuppe

ST Game #4: Indians Blanked by Padres in Peoria 8-0 to Drop to 2-2 in the Spring

After piling on the runs over the first three games of the spring, the Indians on Wednesday were no match for the San Diego Padres, as they suffered their first shutout of the spring with an 8-0 loss in Peoria to drop to 2-2 in spring training Cactus League play.

Matt Loede