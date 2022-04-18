Jose Ramirez Earns American League Player of the Week

Cleveland's first week of the 2022 season has been quite a rollercoaster: incredible run scoring efforts in four consecutive wins, during which seemingly everyone contributed up and down the lineup. Unfortunately, the losing efforts haven't been nearly as fun to watch thus far.

While there have been several major highlights at the beginning of the season, perhaps this one caps it off best: Jose Ramirez has been recognized as the American League's Player of the Week.

Ramirez signed the biggest contract extension in franchise history a few days ago and also collected his 1,000th career hit. Even beyond those superlatives, Josey continues to be extremely productive. He is hitting .457 soo far on the season with three homers, 15 RBI (including a grand slam at Cincinnati), with four doubles and a triple on his stat line as well. He's only struck out twice in his first 36 at-bats this season.

Those 15 RBI and 16 base hits lead all players around the big leagues so far and his 1.386 OPS is fifth in the league.

The Guardians series-opener against the White Sox on Monday has been postponed by snow, but they'll get back at it on Tuesday night as the home stand continues.

