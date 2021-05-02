Jose Ramirez Goes Into the Stands To Make a Great Defensive Play

Indians 3B Jose Ramirez was on fire defensively on Sunday, as he made a huge play against the White Sox during Sunday's affair in the Windy City.

The play took place in the 6th inning with the Indians hanging on to a 2-0 lead against the Sox, and young 26-year-old Sox catcher Zack Collins fouling off a pitch that was headed for the stands.

As one would imagine, Ramirez gave it his all as he raced towards the huge roll of tarp on the left side of the diamond.

The rest you can see for yourself in the video below, as Ramirez made an amazing snag of the ball just as it was heading towards the rolled up tarp in the field.

Ramirez made the play, robbing Collins of another chance to at least get a crack at Indians hurler Zach Plesac, who had already gone over the 100-pitch count in the Sunday afternoon affair.

That wasn't the only heroics Ramirez came up with on Sunday, as he extended the Tribe lead in the 7th from 2-0 to 4-0 with a homer, his 8th of the season.

For now, here's the tweet including the great snag by JRam Sunday.