Ken Burns' Epic Nine-Part Series "Baseball" Can Be Streamed on PBS for Free

Matt Loede

If you have never sat down and watched the entire Ken Burns 1994 documentary series entitled “Baseball,” well today is your lucky day.

The critically acclaimed series can be streamed for free, an excellent way to start the 2020 baseball season, despite the fact we don’t actually know when it will get started.

Burns put out a video statement on Sunday regarding PBS streaming the documentary.

“This is a difficult time for all of us. We’re worried about the health of our kids, our families, our friends and neighbors, and the vitality and safety of our communities. It’s also a time we realize, more than ever, that we’re all in this together,” Burns said.

The documentary has been put up at or near the top of one of the best sports documentaries of all-time.

The nine-part series plays out like innings in a baseball game, and covers the sport like no other baseball series ever has.

The series aired in September 1994, oddly enough during another time in our country when we didn’t have baseball, as it was the 94 season that was eventually postponed due to a players strike.

The time frame of the documentary takes you through the late 1800’s all the way till 1990, with a number of fantastic interviews and film footage that has never been seen anywhere else.

News

CDC Recommends No Gatherings with 50 or More People for Two Months, How Does This Impact the Major Sports Leagues?

With people questioning what to do with things changing day-by-day due to the cornonavirus, the CDC came out Sunday with a recommendation stating they don't want mass gatherings with 50 or more people for eight weeks, putting just about all major sports leagues on hold until the recommendation is lifted.

Matt Loede

Richard77

What Statistics Will Francisco Lindor Be Remembered For in Terms of His Tenure with the Indians?

With the notion that Francisco Lindor is likely playing out his final season in Cleveland, the 26-year-old shortstop has already reached a number of milestones with the team. What stats are the most impressive and will be most be recalled for once he's no longer with the franchise?

Mark Warmuth

Richard77

A Couple Cleveland Indians Take Part in Trevor Bauer's Pickup "Sandlot" Charity Game in Arizona

Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger and outfielder Oscar Mercado were on hand for charity in Arizona Saturday evening, taking part in former Indian Trevor Bauer's 'Sandlot' game which highlighted a number of Major League players helping out for charity.

Matt Loede

Matt Loede

Does the Delayed Start to the Season Help or Hurt the Cleveland Indians?

Now that we know the start of the Major League Baseball season will be delayed, it might actually be a help to the Cleveland Indians who can get just about all the way healthy by the time the regular season starts to get going when the league decides it's 'all clear.'

Casey Drottar

Sim Game: Who Says You Have To Wait For Indians Opening Day?

With baseball on hiatus for the time being, we simulate what might have happened on Opening Day between the Indians and Tigers.

T.J. Zuppe

T.J. Zuppe

Ex-Indians Pitcher Trevor Bauer Wants to Organize a Little "Sandlot" Style Baseball While We Wait for the Season to Start

Always willing to think outside the box, former Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer is looking to play a little baseball while fans and players wait out for the season to actually start. The pitcher is looking to organize a game with players still in Arizona willing to take the field for some fun.

Matt Loede

Report: MLB Players Being Allowed to Leave Spring Training Facilities After Announced Delay to Season

Now that Major League Baseball has ruled that the start of the season will be delayed by at least two weeks, a report Friday indicates that the players are being allowed to go back home if they choose or they could stay at the team's spring training complex.

Matt Loede

There's No Way the Indians Can Win the PR Battle Against Francisco Lindor

The Indians and All-Star SS Francisco Lindor have broken off extension talks for 2020. Most are blaming the Indians and owner Paul Dolan for the inability to get an extension done, and there's no way that the Tribe can win in the public eye in regard to the PR aspect of Lindor.

Casey Drottar

Richard77

Despite an End to Contract Talks, Indians SS Lindor Continues to Lead by Example

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor has turned the page on contract talks with the team and has stopped negotiating as he prepares for the 2020 campaign. Many think that this could be the last season he spends in a Tribe uniform as it's no secret the team wants to get something for him in return before letting him walk in free agency after the 2021 season.

Matt Loede

Two Current Indians Make the Newly Created "Diamond Club" for the New "MLB The Show 20" Video Game

A lot of baseball fans love the competition of playing video games, and this year "MLB The Show 20" should be a winner among video game and MLB fans alike. With the new "Diamond Club" mode in the game there's a couple current Indians that made the list for the club that should have fans excited for its arrival on 3/17.

Matt Loede