Ken Burns' Epic Nine-Part Series "Baseball" Can Be Streamed on PBS for Free

If you have never sat down and watched the entire Ken Burns 1994 documentary series entitled “Baseball,” well today is your lucky day.

The critically acclaimed series can be streamed for free, an excellent way to start the 2020 baseball season, despite the fact we don’t actually know when it will get started.

Burns put out a video statement on Sunday regarding PBS streaming the documentary.

“This is a difficult time for all of us. We’re worried about the health of our kids, our families, our friends and neighbors, and the vitality and safety of our communities. It’s also a time we realize, more than ever, that we’re all in this together,” Burns said.

The documentary has been put up at or near the top of one of the best sports documentaries of all-time.

The nine-part series plays out like innings in a baseball game, and covers the sport like no other baseball series ever has.

The series aired in September 1994, oddly enough during another time in our country when we didn’t have baseball, as it was the 94 season that was eventually postponed due to a players strike.

The time frame of the documentary takes you through the late 1800’s all the way till 1990, with a number of fantastic interviews and film footage that has never been seen anywhere else.