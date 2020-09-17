Lineup for the Indians Tangle in Motown with the Tigers

The Indians are right back at it tonight as they start the first of four games against the Tigers at Comerica Park.

Detroit beat the Indians in two of three games at Progressive Field a few weeks back, but before that the Indians had dominated the Tigers in historic fashion.

Cleveland is in the midst of their longest losing streak since the 2012 campaign, but they've not struggled like this in years.

They just dropped two to the Cubs at Wrigley Field in stunning fashion, losing the first night when Nick Wittgren hit two batters in the 10th to bring in the winning run, and last night Phil Maton served up a change-up to Javier Baez with two outs in the 10th to allow the winning run to score with two outs and two strikes.

Tonight the Indians have their ace on the mound in Shane Bieber, he'll try to rebound from his first loss of 2020 last week in Minnesota.

Here's the starting nine for the Tribe.

All four games against Detroit will be aired live on SportsTime Ohio, while on radio both WTAM and WMMS will carry the series.

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Matt Loede, follow him on Twitter @MattLoede. Follow CBI on Twitter @IndiansonSI