Lineups for Friday Night's Indians Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

The Indians will be back at Progressive Field on Friday night for their second intersquad scrimmage game two after a very hot night on Thursday.

Mike Clevinger is slated to pitch a few innings on one side, while lefty Scott Moss will get the call to pitch on the second team.

Here is lineup number one for the scrimmage tonight.

CF Oscar Mercado, RF Tyler Naquin, DH Franmil Reyes, LF Jake Bauers, SS Yu Chang, C Beau Taylor, 3B Christian Arroyo, 2B Jake Elmore

Here is the second lineup.

2B Cesar Hernandez, 3B Jose Ramirez, SS Francisco Lindor, 1B Carlos Santana, LF Domingo Santana, C Sandy Leon, DH Jordan Luplow, DH Bradley Zimmer, RF Daniel Johnson, CF Greg Allen

The second scrimmage at Progressive Field is set to begin at 7:10pm. Follow along with the game at the link HERE.