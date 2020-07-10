Cleveland Baseball Insider
Lineups for Friday Night's Indians Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

Matt Loede

The Indians will be back at Progressive Field on Friday night for their second intersquad scrimmage game two after a very hot night on Thursday.

Mike Clevinger is slated to pitch a few innings on one side, while lefty Scott Moss will get the call to pitch on the second team.

Here is lineup number one for the scrimmage tonight.

CF Oscar Mercado, RF Tyler Naquin, DH Franmil Reyes, LF Jake Bauers, SS Yu Chang, C Beau Taylor, 3B Christian Arroyo, 2B Jake Elmore

Here is the second lineup.

2B Cesar Hernandez, 3B Jose Ramirez, SS Francisco Lindor, 1B Carlos Santana, LF Domingo Santana, C Sandy Leon, DH Jordan Luplow, DH Bradley Zimmer, RF Daniel Johnson, CF Greg Allen

The second scrimmage at Progressive Field is set to begin at 7:10pm. Follow along with the game at the link HERE.

Indians Preview: Franmil Reyes is on the Verge of Becoming a Household Name

Last season the Indians made a deal with the San Diego Padres for slugger Franmil Reyes with the hopes that he would develop into a big time slugger for the team. Now with a 60-game slate staring at Reyes and the Indians, they are hoping that he can man one of the three outfield spots as well as be the cleanup man in the Tribe order.

Casey Drottar

Where Do the Cleveland Indians Rank in Various Sites and Publications Power Rankings?

With the 60-game MLB season getting ready to start in a few weeks, publications and sites are coming out with their "power rankings" as they prepare for the sprint of the season. How do these sites and publications see the Indians ranking when it comes to getting some love for the upcoming 2020 season?

Matt Loede

The Indians Remain Hamstrung in Their Hopeful Efforts to Keep Francisco Lindor

The Indians still have shortstop Francisco Lindor for this season and next before he hits free agency, and while many are completely convinced that Lindor is going to take the final dollar and leave to go elsewhere, the Indians are hopeful that with the current economic climate in baseball that they can somehow keep him on the roster for at least a few more seasons.

Zach Shafron

Francona Could Be the Key Ingredient to the Indians Success in 2020

As the Indians embark on a short 60-game season one reason why many people hold the team in very high regard is manager Terry Francona, who has led the team to the playoffs four times since he took over as skipper in 2013. Once again in 2020 many think the team can contend with Francona pushing the buttons.

Mark Warmuth

Lineups for the Indians First Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

The Indians will play their first intersquad scrimmage of the 2020 season tonight at Progressive Field, as Shane Bieber will get the ball for the four and a half inning affair. Here's the two lineups for the game to maybe give some indication as to how manager Terry Francona and the coaching staff will line things up once the regular season kicks off on July 24th.

Matt Loede

What's the Expected Win Total for the Indians in 2020? How About the Rest of the AL Central?

The Indians along with the Twins should be the top two teams in the AL Central in 2020, and CBI's Matt Loede along with Sports Illustrated’s gambling analysts Ben Heisler give their take on what the division should look like, and what team could walk away with a title playing for the chance to hoist a World Series championship in October.

Matt Loede

Oscar Mercado is the Indians Player with the Most to Prove in 2020

Last season Oscar Mercado surprised everyone in the Indians organization when he came up as a rookie and had a solid season, helping the team have at least one "for sure" in the outfield. As the 2020 season approaches, the team is hopeful that Mercado will be able to step up and have another solid season, as he and the team look to have a big impact on who takes home the AL Central Division title.

Casey Drottar

Cleveland Indians Announce 2021 Schedule; 162-Game Slate to Kickoff in Detroit April 1st

While the 2020 Major League Baseball 60-game schedule has yet to begin, the league is already in motion for the 2021 season, as Thursday they released the full 162-game schedule for each team in baseball, including the Indians. The Tribe will open the 2021 season in Detroit on April 1st, with the home opener on April 5th at home against the Royals.

Matt Loede

Strat-O-Matic to Broadcast Their Own 2020 MLB All-Star Game Featuring Cleveland Native Drew Carey

Major League Baseball will not be having their own All-Star game this year due to the covid-19 pandemic as teams continue to get ready for a 60-game regular season. Popular board game Strat-O-Matic has announced they will be holding their own All-Star game, with Drew Carey as manager of the AL and Straycats drummer "Slim" Jim Phantom will manage the National League.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indigenous Groups: "Take the Lead on Social Justice in the City"

Representatives from more than five Indigenous groups in the Northeast Ohio area are calling upon the Cleveland Indians to not only change their name. They also want to be heard on education reform.

Alex Hooper

