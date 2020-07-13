The Indians will play another intersquad scrimmage at Progressive Field on Monday evening with Adam Plutko and Zach Plesac getting the starts on the mound for Terry Francona’s club.

Here’s the lineup for the “visiting” team:

CF Bradley Zimmer, 3B Nolan Jones, C Sandy Leon, RF Daniel Johnson, 1B Bobby Bradley, LF George Valera, SS Tyler Freeman 2B Ernie Clement, DH Aaron Bracho

Plutko will get the start on the mound for the “visiting” team at Progressive Field.

The lineup for the second or “home” team looks like this:

RF Tyler Naquin, 2B Mike Freeman, 1B Jake Bauers, DH Franmil Reyes, SS Yu Chang, CF Greg Allen, 3B Christian Arroyo, C Beau Taylor, LF Jake Elmore

Second-year pitcher Plesac gets the call to pitch for the second “home” team in Monday evenings game.