Lineups for the Indians First Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

The Indians will take the field for their first intersquad scrimmage tonight at Progressive Field, as the two sides will play four and a half innings.

On one side, Shane Bieber will throw five innings, the other will be manned by relief pitchers for the Indians.

Here’s the lineups for the two sides:

Team #1: 2B Cesar Hernandez, 1B Carlos Santana, SS Francisco Lindor, 3B Jose Ramirez, C Roberto Perez, DH Domingo Santana, LF Jake Bauers, RF Daniel Johnson, CF Greg Allen

Team #2: CF Oscar Mercado, RF Tyler Naquin, DH Franmil Reyes, C Sandy Leon, 2B Mike Freeman, 3B Christian Arroyo, SS Yu Chang, 1B Jake Elmore, LF George Valera

It will be good to see the Indians go up in a game situation instead of just taking batting practice, and this should be the first of quite a few intersquad scrimmages.

For team one, Hernandez in the leadoff spot is interesting as it moves Lindor down to the three spot, and Lindor will get the spot in the cleanup position.

The starting outfield will be three young players in Bauers, Johnson and Allen.

Team two you have a chance to see Reyes in the three hole, with catcher Sandy Leon who came over this offseason in a deal from Boston in the four-spot.

Two players vying for backup roles in the infield in Freeman and Arroyo will also get looks as Freeman plays second and Arroyo mans third base. Yu Chang also gets a chance to play short, a position that the team would like to see if he can backup some in 2020.