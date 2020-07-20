Lineups for the Indians Monday Night Exhibition Matchup with Pittsburgh at Progressive Field

Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger will get his final tune up on Monday night as the Tribe plays their only exhibition game of “Summer Camp” at Progressive Field, playing host to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates and Indians played at PNC Park on Saturday night, as the Indians rallied for a 5-3 win over Pittsburgh.

The Indians lineup will look like this tonight for the second of three games with the Pirates.

Cesar Hernandez 2B Jose Ramirez 3B Francisco Lindor SS Carlos Santana 1B Franmil Reyes DH Tyler Naquin RF Oscar Mercado CF Roberto Perez C Bradley Zimmer LF

Indians manager Terry Francona said Monday that the goal is to get five innings out of Clevinger, who is the slated starter for game two Saturday of the regular season against the Royals at Progressive Field.

Another player who will be on the field for the Indians Monday is outfielder Jordan Luplow, who has been sidelined with a sore back.

Luplow took live BP on Sunday at Progressive Field, and Francona said he will play a few innings in the outfield Monday, and then again on Wednesday when the Indians and Pirates wrap up their three-game exhibition schedule in Pittsburgh.