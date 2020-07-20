Cleveland Baseball Insider
Lineups for the Indians Monday Night Exhibition Matchup with Pittsburgh at Progressive Field

Matt Loede

Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger will get his final tune up on Monday night as the Tribe plays their only exhibition game of “Summer Camp” at Progressive Field, playing host to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates and Indians played at PNC Park on Saturday night, as the Indians rallied for a 5-3 win over Pittsburgh.

The Indians lineup will look like this tonight for the second of three games with the Pirates.

Cesar Hernandez 2B Jose Ramirez 3B Francisco Lindor SS Carlos Santana 1B Franmil Reyes DH Tyler Naquin RF Oscar Mercado CF Roberto Perez C Bradley Zimmer LF

Indians manager Terry Francona said Monday that the goal is to get five innings out of Clevinger, who is the slated starter for game two Saturday of the regular season against the Royals at Progressive Field.

Another player who will be on the field for the Indians Monday is outfielder Jordan Luplow, who has been sidelined with a sore back.

Luplow took live BP on Sunday at Progressive Field, and Francona said he will play a few innings in the outfield Monday, and then again on Wednesday when the Indians and Pirates wrap up their three-game exhibition schedule in Pittsburgh.

Indians Announce Roster Moves Prior to Monday's Exhibition Game Against Pirates

The Indians are getting closer to opening day on Friday against the Royals, and on Monday they informed three players of roster moves that they will not be making the team's opening day roster. Outfielder Daniel Johnson, catcher Beau Taylor and pitcher David Hernandez.

Matt Loede

Indians Preview: Carlos Carrasco is Ready to Put An Emotional 2019 Behind Him

2019 was a tough season for Carlos Carrasco, as after a fast start his life changed after he was diagnosed with leukemia. Carrasco made an inspiring comeback in the month of September pitching out of the pen, and now he's ready to be a starter for the Indians again in 2020.

Casey Drottar

Who Will Walk Away with the 2020 ROY Awards in MLB? Do Any Indians Fit the Bill?

When it comes to predicting the rookie of the year, it’s always one of the tougher awards to try and figure out. You never know what player is going to come out of nowhere to be much better than is expected, like last season one Indians player who wound up in the mix as one of the top rookies was pitcher Zach Plesac, who went 7-5 with a 3.81 ERA in 21 starts.

Matt Loede

Lineups for Sunday's Indians Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

The Indians will start the regular season in six days at home against the Kansas City Royals, but before then the team will still be playing intersquad games as well as a pair of exhibition games against the Pirates. Sunday night they are back at Progressive Field for an intersquad game.

Matt Loede

The Indians Have a New Postgame Celebration - Will the Foot Tap Stick in 2020?

Teams around baseball are going to have to find ways to celebrate like never before as they are not allowed to do the traditional high fives after a win. The Indians have adopted a new celebration that likely will catch on and maybe stick for the 2020 season, that being a foot tap.

Matt Loede

Observations From the Indians 5-3 Exhibition Win Saturday Night in Pittsburgh

The Indians took to the Steel City on Saturday night to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first of three exhibition games against the NL Central foe, and rallied for a 5-3 win behind some clutch hitting in the 8th and 9th innings. The team will look for two straight when they host the Pirates on Monday at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

Blue Jays Not Allowed to Play Games in Canada in 2020

The Toronto Blue Jays will need a location to play their 30 home games scheduled for the 2020 season, as Saturday the team was denied approval by the Canadian government to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic. One possible alternative for the Jays is to play at their training facility in Dunedin, Florida.

Matt Loede

Former Indians 2B Jason Kipnis Officially Makes the Cubs Opening Day Roster

A lot of Tribe fans were unhappy when the team didn't pick up the option on second basemen Jason Kipnis, thus allowing him to become a free agent. Kipnis inked a minor league deal with his hometown team the Chicago Cubs, and Friday the team purchased Kipnis' contract, putting him on the team's opening day roster.

Matt Loede

Lineups For Friday Night's Indians Intersquad Game at Progressive Field

The Indians are heading to Pittsburgh on Saturday to take on the Pirates in the first of three exhibition games, two in Pittsburgh and one at Progressive Field. Friday the team will play another intersquad game, with Aaron Civale taking the hill for the visiting team against Hunter Wood who will start for the home team.

Matt Loede

Former Indians OF Yasiel Puig Tests Positive for the Covid-19 Virus

It took outfielder Yasiel Puig quite awhile to finally decide where he wanted his baseball career to continue, as he came to terms a few days back with the Atlanta Braves. Friday though it was announced that Puig would not be joining the Braves as he has tested positive for the covid-19 virus, meaning he remains a free agent and now must pass a test to be considered for the Braves or any other team in baseball.

Zach Shafron