Lineups for Tuesday Night's Cleveland Indians Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

The countdown is on for the Indians as they are now three days away from the start of the regular season when they host the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

The team is still trying to squeeze in as many at-bats and playing time as possible for their players to get them ready for the 60-game sprint that will be the regular season.

Tuesday at Progressive Field it will be Oliver Perez and the pen getting the call for the visiting team, while on the home side number three starter Carlos Carrasco will make his final tune-up before the regular season.

Here are tonight's lineups for the 7:10pm showdown starting with the visiting Indians: Oscar Mercado CF Mike Freeman 1B Tyler Naquin DH Franmil Reyes LF Domingo Santana RF Roberto Perez DH Yu Chang SS Christian Arroyo 3B Beau Taylor C Jake Elmore 2B

Now the lineup for the home team, which will be anchored by Carrasco who will be on the hill: Cesar Hernandez 2B Jose Ramirez 3B Francisco Lindor SS Carlos Santana 1B Bradley Zimmer CF Jake Bauers DH Jordan Luplow RF Sandy Leon C Delino DeShields DH Greg Allen LF

Looking a little closely at the lineups you can see that the team wants to get some extra swings for players as each squad will go with a pair of designated hitters.

The two designated hitters for the visitors are Tyler Naquin and Roberto Perez, while on the home side they are Jake Bauers and Delino DeShields.