Lineups for Tuesday Night's Cleveland Indians Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

Matt Loede

The countdown is on for the Indians as they are now three days away from the start of the regular season when they host the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

The team is still trying to squeeze in as many at-bats and playing time as possible for their players to get them ready for the 60-game sprint that will be the regular season.

Tuesday at Progressive Field it will be Oliver Perez and the pen getting the call for the visiting team, while on the home side number three starter Carlos Carrasco will make his final tune-up before the regular season.

Here are tonight's lineups for the 7:10pm showdown starting with the visiting Indians: Oscar Mercado CF Mike Freeman 1B Tyler Naquin DH Franmil Reyes LF Domingo Santana RF Roberto Perez DH Yu Chang SS Christian Arroyo 3B Beau Taylor C Jake Elmore 2B

Now the lineup for the home team, which will be anchored by Carrasco who will be on the hill: Cesar Hernandez 2B Jose Ramirez 3B Francisco Lindor SS Carlos Santana 1B Bradley Zimmer CF Jake Bauers DH Jordan Luplow RF Sandy Leon C Delino DeShields DH Greg Allen LF

Looking a little closely at the lineups you can see that the team wants to get some extra swings for players as each squad will go with a pair of designated hitters.

The two designated hitters for the visitors are Tyler Naquin and Roberto Perez, while on the home side they are Jake Bauers and Delino DeShields.

News

Indians Announce Their Starting Rotation for the 2020 Season

The Indians made it official on Tuesday, as the team three days out before their season opener at home against the Royals announced their five pitchers to start the season. The team will go with Shane Bieber and Mike Clevinger followed by Carlos Carrasco, Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac.

Matt Loede

Where Will the Toronto Blue Jays Call Home in 2020?

Over the weekend, the Toronto Blue Jays were denied the ability to play their home games in Canada. With Canada's rules regarding quarantine amidst the coronavirus pandemic, logistically it would be nearly impossible to play in their home country. The team is reportedly looking to a few different places in the United States to relocate their "home field" for the 2020 MLB season

Matt Loede

Can the Arms in the Indians Bullpen Step Up in 2020? Or Is It Going to Be Part of the Problem?

Last season the Indians bullpen for a solid part of the season was the best in all of baseball in ERA and runs allowed. It seemed they wore down in the second half and with closer Brad Hand struggling they just never got back to form. Now with a couple new arms in 2020, can the pen step up and get back to form? Or will they continue to be part of the club's issues?

Mark Warmuth

Observations From Monday's Indians 11-7 Win Over the Pirates at Progressive Field

It was a long night at Progressive Field as it took nearly three and a half hours, but the Indians were able to pull out an 11-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a game that saw eight homers and 26 hits combined for the two teams. Mike Clevinger had a better outing than last time out, going five innings, and Francisco Lindor hit a three-run blast in the win for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

Lineups for the Indians Monday Night Exhibition Matchup with Pittsburgh at Progressive Field

The Indians will send out Mike Clevinger for his final summer tune up before his first regular season start as the Indians play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night at Progressive Field. The Indians lineup looks like it could be close to the one we see Friday in the opener against the Royals.

Matt Loede

Indians Announce Roster Moves Prior to Monday's Exhibition Game Against Pirates

The Indians are getting closer to opening day on Friday against the Royals, and on Monday they informed three players of roster moves that they will not be making the team's opening day roster. Outfielder Daniel Johnson, catcher Beau Taylor and pitcher David Hernandez.

Matt Loede

Indians Preview: Carlos Carrasco is Ready to Put An Emotional 2019 Behind Him

2019 was a tough season for Carlos Carrasco, as after a fast start his life changed after he was diagnosed with leukemia. Carrasco made an inspiring comeback in the month of September pitching out of the pen, and now he's ready to be a starter for the Indians again in 2020.

Casey Drottar

Who Will Walk Away with the 2020 ROY Awards in MLB? Do Any Indians Fit the Bill?

When it comes to predicting the rookie of the year, it’s always one of the tougher awards to try and figure out. You never know what player is going to come out of nowhere to be much better than is expected, like last season one Indians player who wound up in the mix as one of the top rookies was pitcher Zach Plesac, who went 7-5 with a 3.81 ERA in 21 starts.

Matt Loede

Lineups for Sunday's Indians Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

The Indians will start the regular season in six days at home against the Kansas City Royals, but before then the team will still be playing intersquad games as well as a pair of exhibition games against the Pirates. Sunday night they are back at Progressive Field for an intersquad game.

Matt Loede

The Indians Have a New Postgame Celebration - Will the Foot Tap Stick in 2020?

Teams around baseball are going to have to find ways to celebrate like never before as they are not allowed to do the traditional high fives after a win. The Indians have adopted a new celebration that likely will catch on and maybe stick for the 2020 season, that being a foot tap.

Matt Loede