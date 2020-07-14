Lineups for Tuesday's Scrimmage for the Indians at Progressive Field

The Indians continue their team scrimmages Tuesday night at Progressive Field, as their leadoff man of the rotation of 2020, that being Shane Bieber, will take the hill for the visiting Tribe against Oliver Perez, who gets the ball first for the home team.

Here’s the lineup for the visitors:

Oscar Mercado CF, Mike Freeman 3B Jake Bauers DH Domingo Santana RF Roberto Perez C, Bobby Bradley 1B, Christian Arroyo 2B, George Valera LF, Jake Elmore SS

And here’s the home lineup:

Cesar Hernandez 2B, Jose Ramirez 3B, Francisco Lindor SS, Carlos Santana 1B, Tyler Naquin RF, Bradley Zimmer CF, Beau Taylor C, Agustin Rivero LF (team interpreter).

Yes that’s correct, the Indians will play their team interpreter in Agustin Rivero in left field for the home team, something that also took place on Sunday.

Rivero has played baseball before, the 32-year-old was in the New York Yankees minor league system for three seasons before a shoulder injury put an end to his career.

He came to the Indians in 2018 after studying at Columbia University where he majored in Latin American studies.

The Indians on Monday played most of their young players in the eventual 8-3 decision that went to the visiting team, but tonight a number of vets are back and ready to go.