Lineups for Tuesday's Scrimmage for the Indians at Progressive Field

Matt Loede

The Indians continue their team scrimmages Tuesday night at Progressive Field, as their leadoff man of the rotation of 2020, that being Shane Bieber, will take the hill for the visiting Tribe against Oliver Perez, who gets the ball first for the home team.

Here’s the lineup for the visitors:

Oscar Mercado CF, Mike Freeman 3B Jake Bauers DH Domingo Santana RF Roberto Perez C, Bobby Bradley 1B, Christian Arroyo 2B, George Valera LF, Jake Elmore SS

And here’s the home lineup:

Cesar Hernandez 2B, Jose Ramirez 3B, Francisco Lindor SS, Carlos Santana 1B, Tyler Naquin RF, Bradley Zimmer CF, Beau Taylor C, Agustin Rivero LF (team interpreter).

Yes that’s correct, the Indians will play their team interpreter in Agustin Rivero in left field for the home team, something that also took place on Sunday.

Rivero has played baseball before, the 32-year-old was in the New York Yankees minor league system for three seasons before a shoulder injury put an end to his career.

He came to the Indians in 2018 after studying at Columbia University where he majored in Latin American studies.

The Indians on Monday played most of their young players in the eventual 8-3 decision that went to the visiting team, but tonight a number of vets are back and ready to go.

Where Do the Indians Rank in Terms of Top Rotations in All of Baseball Entering 2020?

One of the strengths of the Indians as they enter 2020 is their starting five on the pitcher front. MLB.com came out with their list of their top 10 rotations for 2020, and the Indians rank fourth on the list. With a rotation with Shane Bieber and Mike Clevinger at the top, the team has a chance to be very good this season.

Matt Loede

Lindor Among Late Opt-Out Candidates in Cleveland

Francisco Lindor could feasibly opt out of the Cleveland Indians season once he hits service-time benchmarks, especially if Cleveland fails to contend early.

Alex Hooper

Indians Preview: Is Aaron Civale the Next Unexpected Star of Cleveland's Rotation?

Last year Aaron Civale was one of two Indians rookies who stepped up and pitched better than many felt he would, posting an ERA under three in 10 starts for the Tribe. Can Civale have a repeat in 2020's shortened season for the Indians, or will he come back to earth as teams figure him out this season?

Casey Drottar

McDee

Strat-O-Matic's 2020 MLB All-Star Game Broadcast Live Tonight Featuring Drew Carey

Tonight would have been the Major League Baseball All-Star game, but due to the pandemic the game was cancelled quite some time ago. That doesn't mean there won't be any sort of All-Star game, as popular baseball board game "Strat-O-Matic Baseball" will broadcast an All-Star game, with Cleveland native Drew Carey as the manager of the American League squad.

Matt Loede

Observations From Monday's Cleveland Indians Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

The Indians "summer camp" continued on Monday with another scrimmage between teammates at Progressive Field. Adam Plutko took the bump for the home team Tribe against Zach Plesac for the visitors. The young players got a chance to shine as well as one utility man who normally doesn't hit the long ball much in Mike Freeman, who hit two homers off Plutko in the 8-3 visitors win.

Matt Loede

Indians to Face Pittsburgh Pirates in Three Game Exhibition Prior to Start of Regular Season

The Indians and Pittsburgh Pirates are probably growing weary of playing themselves in intersquad games on a daily basis at this point, which is partially why today the teams announced they will play three games against each other starting this Saturday. Two of the three games will be at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, with the game July 20th at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

Lineups for Monday Evenings Cleveland Indians Intersquad Scrimmage

The Indians will continue to play their intersquad scrimmages on Monday evening at Progressive Field, as Adam Plutko will get the start for the "visiting" team and second-year pitcher Zach Plesac will go for the "home" team.

Matt Loede

Indians Place OF Delino DeShields on 10-Day Injured List

The Indians have yet to see much of newly acquired outfielder Delino DeShields after he tested positive for covid-19 and had to stay away from the team. Now the team has announced that DeShields, who was able to report to the team late last week, is on the 10-day injured list, making it doubtful that he will be able to go when the season begins for the Indians July 24th.

Matt Loede

How Long is the Leash on Indians Closer Brad Hand? Who Could Take the Closer Role If He Falters?

Last season Indians closer Brand Hand had a tough second hand which included a number of blown saves. As 2020 approaches the team is confident that Hand has and will regain form, but if he doesn't how long does the team have to allow him to get right, and if he doesn't who can step into that role for the team?

Zach Shafron

Richard77

Report Says NFL's Redskins to Officially Retire Nickname, Can the Indians Be Far Behind?

The Washington Redskins are on the verge of no longer being the "Redskins" according to a report from Sports Business Journal. Now that the nickname will no longer exist, it's likely going to be brought up if the Indians are going to make the move and finally do the same with their nickname, going with a new name moving forward.

Matt Loede