Lineups for Wednesday Night's Indians Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

Matt Loede

The Indians will continue their intersquad games on Wednesday night at Progressive Field, three days before they head to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates in exhibition play.

Tonight Mike Clevinger will be on the hill for the "visiting" Indians, he will go up against Scott Moss, who will pitch for the home team.

Here's tonight's lineup for the visitors that will bat first:

2B Cesar Hernandez 3B Jose Ramirez SS Francisco Lindor DH Carlos Santana C Roberto Perez RF Tyler Naquin LF Daniel Johnson CF Greg Allen 1B Bobby Bradley

And here is tonight's lineup for the home team:

CF Oscar Mercado 3B Mike Freeman RF Domingo Santana DH Franmil Reyes C Sandy Leon SS Yu Chang LF Bradley Zimmer 2B Christian Arroyo 1B Jake Elmore

As we get closer to the season, it looks very much like the lineup for the visitors, at least the first four in the lineup, is going to be the lineup for the team when they take the field on July 24th against the Kansas City Royals.

Manager Terry Francona has said that it looks more and more like the team will bat Francisco Lindor in the three hole, and the past few days he's hit in that spot, a good indication of how the lineup will look when the season starts.

News

Indians Announce 2020 Broadcast Schedule; 57 Games Live on STO

While Indians fans will not be able to attend games live at Progressive Field, there will be plenty of games on television this season broadcast on the home of the Indians, SportsTime Ohio. Wednesday the team announced that 57 of the team's 60 games will be broadcast live for Tribe fans.

Matt Loede

One-Time Indians OF Yasiel Puig Finds a New Home in Atlanta

Indians fans spent plenty of time this offseason voicing their opinion about how the team should ante up and bring back outfielder Yasiel Puig. Those dreams of a reunion are now over, as Puig after quite a bit of time on the open market, has a new home inking a deal with the NL East's Atlanta Braves.

Zach Shafron

Will Bradley Zimmer Get a Chance to Make an Impact for the Indians in 2020?

The Indians have a log jam at the outfield spot as the 2020 season closes in, and one player who might not get the chance to show what he can do is former top prospect Bradley Zimmer. While just 27 years old, Zimmer is at a tough point in his career where he might never get the chance to be an impact player on the Tribe roster.

Mark Warmuth

Lineups for Tuesday's Scrimmage for the Indians at Progressive Field

The Indians are getting set to play the Pittsburgh Pirates starting this weekend in Pittsburgh, but before that they will continue to prepare for the season with an intersquad game on Tuesday at Progressive Field that will highlight opening day starter Shane Bieber on the visiting squad as their starter.

Matt Loede

Where Do the Indians Rank in Terms of Top Rotations in All of Baseball Entering 2020?

One of the strengths of the Indians as they enter 2020 is their starting five on the pitcher front. MLB.com came out with their list of their top 10 rotations for 2020, and the Indians rank fourth on the list. With a rotation with Shane Bieber and Mike Clevinger at the top, the team has a chance to be very good this season.

Matt Loede

Lindor Among Late Opt-Out Candidates in Cleveland

Francisco Lindor could feasibly opt out of the Cleveland Indians season once he hits service-time benchmarks, especially if Cleveland fails to contend early.

Alex Hooper

Indians Preview: Is Aaron Civale the Next Unexpected Star of Cleveland's Rotation?

Last year Aaron Civale was one of two Indians rookies who stepped up and pitched better than many felt he would, posting an ERA under three in 10 starts for the Tribe. Can Civale have a repeat in 2020's shortened season for the Indians, or will he come back to earth as teams figure him out this season?

Casey Drottar

Strat-O-Matic's 2020 MLB All-Star Game Broadcast Live Tonight Featuring Drew Carey

Tonight would have been the Major League Baseball All-Star game, but due to the pandemic the game was cancelled quite some time ago. That doesn't mean there won't be any sort of All-Star game, as popular baseball board game "Strat-O-Matic Baseball" will broadcast an All-Star game, with Cleveland native Drew Carey as the manager of the American League squad.

Matt Loede

Observations From Monday's Cleveland Indians Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

The Indians "summer camp" continued on Monday with another scrimmage between teammates at Progressive Field. Adam Plutko took the bump for the home team Tribe against Zach Plesac for the visitors. The young players got a chance to shine as well as one utility man who normally doesn't hit the long ball much in Mike Freeman, who hit two homers off Plutko in the 8-3 visitors win.

Matt Loede

Indians to Face Pittsburgh Pirates in Three Game Exhibition Prior to Start of Regular Season

The Indians and Pittsburgh Pirates are probably growing weary of playing themselves in intersquad games on a daily basis at this point, which is partially why today the teams announced they will play three games against each other starting this Saturday. Two of the three games will be at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, with the game July 20th at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede