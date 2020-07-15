Lineups for Wednesday Night's Indians Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

The Indians will continue their intersquad games on Wednesday night at Progressive Field, three days before they head to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates in exhibition play.

Tonight Mike Clevinger will be on the hill for the "visiting" Indians, he will go up against Scott Moss, who will pitch for the home team.

Here's tonight's lineup for the visitors that will bat first:

2B Cesar Hernandez 3B Jose Ramirez SS Francisco Lindor DH Carlos Santana C Roberto Perez RF Tyler Naquin LF Daniel Johnson CF Greg Allen 1B Bobby Bradley

And here is tonight's lineup for the home team:

CF Oscar Mercado 3B Mike Freeman RF Domingo Santana DH Franmil Reyes C Sandy Leon SS Yu Chang LF Bradley Zimmer 2B Christian Arroyo 1B Jake Elmore

As we get closer to the season, it looks very much like the lineup for the visitors, at least the first four in the lineup, is going to be the lineup for the team when they take the field on July 24th against the Kansas City Royals.

Manager Terry Francona has said that it looks more and more like the team will bat Francisco Lindor in the three hole, and the past few days he's hit in that spot, a good indication of how the lineup will look when the season starts.