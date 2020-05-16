Little League World Series Cancelled for the First Time in 73 Years

Covid-19 has added another to its growing list of events cancelled in North America due to the dangers and risks of the virus.

That event is the Little League World Series, which for the first time in 73 years will not be taking place due to the pandemic in the United States and worldwide.

The event is probably bigger than you think, as more than 300,000 people attend the World Series each year over the 10-day span that it is held.

The powers that be waited as long as they could before they officially scrapped the event, as it took them over six weeks to finally decide that it was time to call the event.

“There were a lot of ideas, everything from postponement to relocation to single elimination tournaments,” said Stephen D. Keener, the President of Little League International to SI.

“We just felt obligated that before we totally committed to canceling, we ought to at least consider all the options for us.”