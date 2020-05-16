Cleveland Baseball Insider
Little League World Series Cancelled for the First Time in 73 Years

Matt Loede

Covid-19 has added another to its growing list of events cancelled in North America due to the dangers and risks of the virus.

That event is the Little League World Series, which for the first time in 73 years will not be taking place due to the pandemic in the United States and worldwide.

The event is probably bigger than you think, as more than 300,000 people attend the World Series each year over the 10-day span that it is held.

The powers that be waited as long as they could before they officially scrapped the event, as it took them over six weeks to finally decide that it was time to call the event.

“There were a lot of ideas, everything from postponement to relocation to single elimination tournaments,” said Stephen D. Keener, the President of Little League International to SI.

“We just felt obligated that before we totally committed to canceling, we ought to at least consider all the options for us.”

MLB 2020 Draft Set for June 10th and 11th

Major League Baseball has set up it's annual draft, which will take place on June 10th and 11th remotely unlike the past, in which the first round took place in New Jersey at the MLB Network studios.

Matt Loede

Blame the Owners, Not the Players, If a Shortened 2020 MLB Season Doesn't Happen

Matt Loede

Progressive Field Gets No Love in SI's Latest Best Ballparks Poll

In the latest SI poll the staff gives their most favorite ballparks around baseball, and the home of the Indians, Progressive Field, is not found on anyone's list of top five parks, despite the jewel of Downtown Cleveland still being one of the favorite places for Clevelanders to visit.

Matt Loede

Indians Lookback: 39 Years Ago Today Barker is Perfect Against Blue Jays

Len Barker pitched his way into perfection 39 years ago today when he faced off against the Blue Jays in front of a small crowd of 7,290 at old Cleveland Stadium. It was the last perfect game and no-hitter for the Indians. It was the first perfect game in the Majors at the time in 13 years.

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians Face Quite a Conundrum with Nolan Jones this Summer

The Indians have a prospect that is getting closer to getting to the Majors in Nolan Jones, and while the 2020 season continues to be on hold as two sides begin to start to try and work things out, the Tribe faces an interesting situation with Jones, and if he's ready to start getting cracks at Triple-A then the Majors.

Casey Drottar

Which Stadiums Around the Majors Qualify as the Very Best in Baseball?

Major League Baseball has some majestic and beautiful ballparks that make memories for families for years to come. Today SI takes a look via video at some of the very best parks in all of the Majors, and what makes them as such

Matt Loede

What Cleveland Indians Players - Current and All-Time - Are Most Underrated?

Today our staff talks about what players from the Cleveland Indians, both currently and all-time, are the most underrated. They are the players that put in the work and usually get the job done, but just don't get the love that most other players on the franchise does.

Matt Loede

Universal DH for Both AL and NL Expected to be Easily Approved by the Players

Money appears to still be the biggest sticking point for owners and players to get a 2020 MLB season off the ground, but one rule that appears to be one that will pass with ease is that of the "universal DH"

Matt Loede

Who Was Better? The 2005 Indians or 2007 Indians? (Part Two)

We wrap up our two-part series on comparing two Indians teams from the 2000's - the 2005 squad and the 2007 team. A pair of teams that each won over 90 games, but yet fell shy of their ultimate goals.

Chris Coon

Indians Lookback: Corey Kluber K's 18 Cardinals in 2015 Victory

Corey Kluber had a tough start to the 2015 season starting 0-5, but on a crisp night at Progressive Field in front of 12,313 fans, Kluber was masterful, using his two-seam sinker better than ever in striking out 18 St.Louis Cardinals batters in a Tribe 2-0 win. The 18 K's ties Bob Feller for most strikeouts in one game all-time for the Indians.

Matt Loede