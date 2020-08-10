Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Manager Terry Francona Set to Return to the Indians Dugout Tuesday Night

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians will be getting their manager back on Tuesday, as Terry Francona is set to return to the team’s dugout after missing the last eight games.

Francona was in the Cleveland Clinc after leaving the team while they were in Minnesota in the finale against the Twins on August 2nd.

He came back to Cleveland with what the team described as a "gastrointestinal condition."

Team president Chris Antonetti updated Francona on his condition back on August 3rd, stating at that time that Francona would miss the team’s two-game homestand against the Cincinnati Reds.

Francona went on to miss the three weekend games against the White Sox, a series in which the Indians won two of three from Chicago.

"It’s something we have to navigate and make him feel better. I did have to nudge him and push him towards that end,” Antonetti said back on August 3rd.

With Francona sidelined the club was managed by Sandy Alomar Jr., and with him in charge the team went 5-3, including winning four of the last five.

This isn’t the first time that Francona missed time managing the Tribe, as back in 2017 he missed a couple of games due to having a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat.

He also was not able to perform his duties in 2017 as manager of the American League All-Star team, a duty that goes to the World Series’ managers from the previous season.

The Indians will take on the team they lost to in the 2016 World Series, the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday and Wednesday at Progressive Field.

After that the team will head to Detroit Friday after an off-day on Thursday for three games against the Tigers. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians at Chicago White Sox Game Thread #17, Sunday at 7:10 p.m ET

The Indians and White Sox have had their Sunday day affair shifted to ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, as it's a stellar pitching matchup with two 2019 All-Star players going at it on the mound. Shane Bieber at 3-0 goes for the Tribe against Lucas Giolito for the White Sox. The Indians sit at 9-7 on the year, 1.5 back of the first-place Twins in the AL Central.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Delino DeShields Is the Best Option For Now in a Crowded Indians Outfield

New Indians outfielder Delino DeShields has played in a just a handful of games for the team, but already is making an impact. Hitting .375 with four walks and a huge squeeze play in the win Sunday over the White Sox, DeShields is showing that he can be a solid player for the Tribe. Keeping DeShields in the lineup for now sounds like the best option for a Tribe team with plenty of questions.

Mark Warmuth

Indians Outfielder Oscar Mercado is Struggling to Prove His Doubters Wrong

It's been a tough start to the 2020 season for Indians second-year outfielder Oscar Mercado, a player the Indians have high hopes for. Many felt he wouldn't be able to play up to the potential that he showed in 2019, and right now the naysayers are right. Don't count Mercado out so fast though, as the youngster is out to prove those that doubt him wrong.

Casey Drottar

Grading the Cleveland Indians Through the First 17 Games of 2020

It's been an up and down start for the Cleveland Indians in 2020, as the team has gotten some amazing starting and relief pitching, but the offense has been lackluster to say the least. Today with an off day prior to the team hosting the Cubs for two straight, we take a look at the team and give them some grades as to how they are playing at this point with 43 games left.

Zach Shafron

Indians Pitcher Zach Plesac Puts Out Apology After Being Sent Home by Team

Indians pitcher Zach Plesac was sent home on Sunday by the team after he violated team rules in going out with friends in Chicago Saturday evening. The 25-year-old who is 1-1 this season, pitched in Saturday's game, earning the win over the White Sox. Plesac will be quarantined for 72 hours and tested daily for COVID-19.

Matt Loede

Indians vs Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #14, Thursday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and Reds will wrap up their two-game set here at Progressive Field Thursday night, with Carlos Carrasco going for the Indians looking for win number two. He will go up against Reds ace Luis Castillo, who is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA. The Indians have won two straight and will look for win three in a row in the finale.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Hernandez Is Delivering, Can the Rest of the Indians Lineup Start to Do the Same?

The Indians lineup has been a work in progress from the word go, but one player who has stepped up in his first season is second basemen Cesar Hernandez. While Hernandez continues to work counts, take pitches and get on base, the rest of the lineup needs to learn from his example and step up.

Mark Warmuth

by

Indiansfanforever

Indians Send Pitcher Zach Pleasc Home for Violating Team Rules

Indians pitcher Zach Plesac is back in Cleveland today after violating team rules by going out in Chicago Saturday evening with friends following the Tribe's 7-1 victory over the White Sox. The team sent the 25-year-old home going directly against the rules of the club. The violation happened five days after the league put out a memo reinforcing the rules as well as stating that teams will now have an "official" to monitor the team's clubhouses and hotels.

Matt Loede

Five "Fact or Fiction" on the Indians 16 Games into the 2020 Season

The Indians have played 16 games of their 60-game slate of the 2020 season thus far, and already there are plenty of questions about the team on and off the field with a tough week around Major League Baseball. Today we play a little "Fact or Fiction" about the direction the team is going, and what to expect from the club moving forward.

Zach Shafron

Indians vs Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #13, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET

The Indians rallied from down 2-0 in the 7th inning on Tuesday night for a 4-2 win in Cincy over the Reds. The two teams have made the trip up I-71 for the two more games, this time at Progressive Field. The first of those two games will take place at 7:10pm as Mike Clevinger looks for his first win of the season against Tejay Antone for the Reds.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar