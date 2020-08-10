Manager Terry Francona Set to Return to the Indians Dugout Tuesday Night

The Cleveland Indians will be getting their manager back on Tuesday, as Terry Francona is set to return to the team’s dugout after missing the last eight games.

Francona was in the Cleveland Clinc after leaving the team while they were in Minnesota in the finale against the Twins on August 2nd.

He came back to Cleveland with what the team described as a "gastrointestinal condition."

Team president Chris Antonetti updated Francona on his condition back on August 3rd, stating at that time that Francona would miss the team’s two-game homestand against the Cincinnati Reds.

Francona went on to miss the three weekend games against the White Sox, a series in which the Indians won two of three from Chicago.

"It’s something we have to navigate and make him feel better. I did have to nudge him and push him towards that end,” Antonetti said back on August 3rd.

With Francona sidelined the club was managed by Sandy Alomar Jr., and with him in charge the team went 5-3, including winning four of the last five.

This isn’t the first time that Francona missed time managing the Tribe, as back in 2017 he missed a couple of games due to having a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat.

He also was not able to perform his duties in 2017 as manager of the American League All-Star team, a duty that goes to the World Series’ managers from the previous season.

The Indians will take on the team they lost to in the 2016 World Series, the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday and Wednesday at Progressive Field.

After that the team will head to Detroit Friday after an off-day on Thursday for three games against the Tigers.