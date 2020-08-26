Mariners Won't Play Wednesday Against the Padres Following Team Vote

Wednesday's scheduled game between the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres will not be played after the Mariners took a team vote to not take the field in San Diego.

The game was scheduled to take place in San Diego at 9:10pm EST.

It's the third sporting event to be postponed on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks did not take the court in their scheduled playoff game against the Orlando Magic, and the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds game was also postponed.

The Bucks NBA Bucks boycott of game five of their first-round series against the Magic was in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

It appears now that the Mariners, who had an MLB high 10 black players on their opener day roster, are also following the lead of the Bucks and Brewers.

Colorado Rockies outfielder Matt Kemp has announced via Instagram that he will protest and sit out Wednesday's Rockies game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.