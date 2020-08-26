Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Mariners Won't Play Wednesday Against the Padres Following Team Vote

Matt Loede

Wednesday's scheduled game between the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres will not be played after the Mariners took a team vote to not take the field in San Diego.

The game was scheduled to take place in San Diego at 9:10pm EST. 

It's the third sporting event to be postponed on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks did not take the court in their scheduled playoff game against the Orlando Magic, and the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds game was also postponed.

The Bucks NBA Bucks boycott of game five of their first-round series against the Magic was in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

It appears now that the Mariners, who had an MLB high 10 black players on their opener day roster, are also following the lead of the Bucks and Brewers. 

Colorado Rockies outfielder Matt Kemp has announced via Instagram that he will protest and sit out Wednesday's Rockies game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

View this post on Instagram

Tonight I stand with my fellow professional athletes in protest of the injustices my people continue to suffer. I could not play this game I love so much tonight knowing the hurt and anguish my people continue to feel. In a world where we are the ones who need to remain calm while a trained professional points a gun in our face; a world where the people in uniforms who took an oath to protect us are the same ones killing us; a world where we become hashtags before we even reach our potential; we must stand together, speak out, protest, and be the change we demand, require, and need so bad. To the families who have experienced these tragedies first hand my heart breaks for you, my prayers are with you and I use my platform to speak on your behalf. I will be protesting tonight’s game in honor of all of my fallen brothers and sisters at the hands of police brutality. #BLM #JacobBlake #BreonnaTaylor #GeorgeFloyd #Saytheirnames

A post shared by Matt Kemp (@therealmattkemp) on

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Are the Indians Odds of Making the Postseason 30 Games Into the 2020 Season?

The Indians are exactly halfway through the season as they get set to play the rubber match against the Twins Wednesday night at Progressive Field. The team being six games over .500 means that they are in a favorable position to make the postseason. What exactly are the odds for the team with 30 games left in the regular season to make it to playing postseason baseball?

Matt Loede

What Kind of Options Do the Indians Have Less Than a Week Before the Trade Deadline?

The Indians still have some time before the MLB trade deadline hits, and the team has been busy looking around the league at what possibly could help them get better. Having their own players hit better would be a start, but if that doesn't happen there are a few options out there to try and make a run for a player from another squad.

Mark Warmuth

MLB DFS Roster Advice and Predictions: Wednesday Aug. 26th

Carlos Santana sticks out as a top target to roster for DFS lineups on Wednesday as the Indians play host to the Twins at Progressive Field on trying to cut the lead to 1.5 games.

Matt Loede

Indians Say They Are Ready to "Turn the Page" and Welcome Back Clevinger to the Team's Clubhouse

The Cleveland Indians have had to deal with the ongoing clubhouse situation with pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac for now close to three weeks, but things are about to come to a head Wednesday when Clevinger returns to the team.

Matt Loede

Indians Rival White Sox Make History Against Pirates as Giolito Throws a No-No

2019 AL All-Star Lucas Giolito made history on Tuesday night in Chicago, throwing a no-hitter against the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates for the team's 19th no-hitter in the history of the franchise. Giolito walked one or would have had a perfect game, but still had 13 strikeouts in the 4-0 win to get Chicago to 18-12 on the season.

Matt Loede

Game #30 Observations: Bieber Stays Perfect, Lindor's HR Lifts Indians to 4-2 Win Over Twins

Led by six innings by starter Shane Bieber, the Indians are back to within 1.5 of the Twins in the AL Central as they topped Minnesota by a final of 4-2 at Progressive Field on Tuesday night. Bieber moves to 6-0 on the season, 2-0 against the Twins following the 10 strikeout outing.

Matt Loede

A Showcase of Mike Clevinger? Not Exactly

No one forgot that Mike Clevinger can shove. Not the Indians. Nor did any other club.

T.J. Zuppe

Francona to Remain Out the Rest of the Twins Series, Antonetti Updates His Condition

Indians manager Terry Francona remains at the Cleveland Clinic Tuesday after undergoing a procedure to place a stent in his body to help blood clotting and blood flow. The Indians manager is going to miss the final two games against the Twins, and it's not known if he's going to travel with the team to St.Louis for the club's weekend series with the Cardinals.

Matt Loede

Clevinger or Plesac; If a Deal Has to Be Made Which One Should the Indians Move?

The Indians have a tough decision to make with just six days to go before the MLB trade deadline, and it has to do with their pitching staff and moving a starter. Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac are two pitchers that the team currently still has sitting at the team's alternate site in Lake County, and while the club is going to need some help in the rotation, if the club does decide to deal one of the pitchers, which one makes more sense to move?

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac - It's Time for the Indians to Bring Them Back

The Indians have some tough decisions to make when it comes to the future of pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac. Both are now able to come back from the team's alternate training site in Eastlake, and with a couple pitchers in the rotation struggling it might be time to make that decision to bring them to Cleveland.

Mark Warmuth

by

hebrouw