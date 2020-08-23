McKenzie Earns Another Start in Indians Rotation After Saturday's Outing Vs Tigers

Indians fans are still buzzing over the outing that rookie pitcher Triston McKenzie put forth on Saturday night at Progressive Field against the Detroit Tigers.

The outing included not only a win but a 10 strikeout performance, which is more than enough to keep McKenzie in the rotation for another round this upcoming week.

Team president Chris Antonetti said Sunday that McKenzie will start again for the big league Indians in the next round of the rotation.

“I’m not sure you could script a better Major League debut than the one Triston had," Antonetti said.

“Last night was a lot of fun."

The 23-year-old McKenzie likely will toe the rubber on the road Friday when the team plays in St.Louis against the Cardinals on Friday night.

The decision about the rotation comes down to what to do with Adam Plutko, who struggled in his last outing against the Tigers on Friday in a loss at Progressive Field.

Plutko has a near 10 ERA in his last three starts since taking over for Mike Clevinger who remains in Lake County at the team's alternate site.

Aaron Civale will start against the AL Central rival Twins Monday at Progressive Field, while 5-0 Shane Bieber will go Tuesday.

Who goes on Wednesday remains up in the air, it could be Plutko or it could be another pitcher.

As far as Clevinger and Plesac, they are both eligible to be back with the Indians roster as soon as Monday.