Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Mike Clevinger Puts Out an Emotional Video Tribute Thanking the Cleveland Indians

Matt Loede

Get your tissue ready Indians fans - you're going to need it.

Tuesday afternoon the man called "Sunshine," pitcher Mike Clevinger put out an emotional, in some ways gut wrenching to watch three minute plus video thanking everyone in the Indians organization for helping him become the player he is today.

The video highlights his rise to being one of the better starters in the American League, as well as shows highlights of him getting to pitch in game six of the World Series in a relief role against the Chicago Cubs back in 2016.

It talks about the birth of his first child, along with the hours spent trying to work on his craft to become the best pitcher he could for Cleveland.

Like I said - it's not an easy watch - but as Clevinger said at the end, "this isn't a good-bye, it's a see you later."

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Syxxgunn
Syxxgunn

Go get you a ring. This Yankee fan has always rooted for you. Go get em kid.

Bart1960
Bart1960

Clev, you are a class act. Thanks for everything, go win a ring!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

So the Cycle Continues as the Indians Trade Another Big Name for Prospects

Monday saw again the Indians take a solid piece of talent from their pitching staff who is an established number two in the rotation, and trade him away for six players that most know next to nothing about. Mike Clevinger to the Padres again showed how the Indians do business, and why fans get upset about it. Even if a few of the six players acquired Monday pan out, what's to say the Indians won't just deal them in a few years as well?

Zach Shafron

How Do All the New Padres Fit Into the Indians Future?

The Indians and Padres mega deal from Monday is going to have a long standing effect on each franchise. For the Indians they have six new players on their rosters that they can use to build a future with, and for San Diego they got a solid pitcher in Mike Clevinger along with outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named later. From the Indians perspective, how do these six players fit in their overall game plan for the future?

Mark Warmuth

Plesac Making His Return to the Indians Rotation Tuesday, Taking Clevinger's Spot

The Indians had a busy Monday as the MLB Trade Deadline hit, as the team moved starter Mike Clevinger to the Padres along with Greg Allen and a player to be named later for six players. With Clevinger gone the team needed a starter for Tuesday, and the club announced Monday they will give that spot in the rotation to Zach Plesac, who along with Clevinger was sent to the team's alternate training site after they violated team rules in Chicago.

Matt Loede

by

Matt Loede

Domingo Santana Was Always Facing an Uphill Battle with the Indians

When the Indians inked free agent outfielder Domingo Santana, there was no doubt that he was facing challenges to get playing time. He didn't get much, more so after the season was pushed back and then he struggled out of the gate, and Monday when the team needed to make a roster move, the team decided they had seen enough, designating him for assignment.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Bieber Solid as Usual, But Offense Struggles Again in 2-1 Loss to Royals

The Indians got another excellent start from pitcher Shane Bieber on Monday night, as he went six innings striking out nine, but the Royals rallied for two in the eighth against the Tribe pen as they beat Cleveland 2-1 for the Indians second straight loss. The setback drops them to 21-14 and a game back of the White Sox for the top spot in the AL Central.

Matt Loede

A Breakdown of the Massive 8-Player Trade of Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger to San Diego

The Indians pulled the trigger with the San Diego Padres on Monday, as the team dealt pitcher Mike Clevinger, outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named later to the Padres for six players - including outfield prospect Josh Naylor, pitcher Cal Quintrill and catcher Austin Hedges, all who may end up on the team's Major League roster.

Matt Loede

by

Cnorman2

Indians Designate OF Domingo Santana; Naylor to Play LF for the Rest of 2020

The Indians had a busy Monday with a trade with the Padres involving pitcher Mike Clevinger, and they also had to make a roster move to make room for one of their new players, outfielder Josh Naylor. The team in return has designated outfielder Domingo Santana for assignment. He hit just .157 this season for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

Report: Indians Will Deal Mike Clevinger Prior to Monday's Deadline

The Indians are still talking with a number of teams about moving starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, and Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that there's no doubt that the Indians will move Clevinger prior to Monday's 4pm MLB trade deadline. The question now is what will the Indians get in return, and will it be enough to make a run at the AL Central title and a possible World Series birth.

Matt Loede

by

Blancagia2020

The Latest on the Potential Mike Clevinger Trade; What Teams are the Front Runners?

The Indians and the rest of Major League Baseball are counting down the moments of what could be a crazy and chaotic MLB trade deadline Monday. The Indians seem determined to deal pitcher Mike Clevinger by the 4pm deadline, and there's a couple teams in the mix that want to grab this services, but what they are willing to give up is another story.

Matt Loede

Game #33 Observations: Indians Fall in Finale as Civale Roughed Up in 7-2 Loss to Cardinals

Aaron Civale had his worst game of 2020, and the Indians 10-game road win streak was snapped as they fell to the St.Louis Cardinals in St.Louis by a final of 7-2. Tyler Naquin hit a two-run homer in the second inning to give the Indians a lead, but the Cards peppered the Tribe starter for five runs in six innings. The Indians fall back to eight games over .500.

Matt Loede