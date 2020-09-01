Get your tissue ready Indians fans - you're going to need it.

Tuesday afternoon the man called "Sunshine," pitcher Mike Clevinger put out an emotional, in some ways gut wrenching to watch three minute plus video thanking everyone in the Indians organization for helping him become the player he is today.

The video highlights his rise to being one of the better starters in the American League, as well as shows highlights of him getting to pitch in game six of the World Series in a relief role against the Chicago Cubs back in 2016.

It talks about the birth of his first child, along with the hours spent trying to work on his craft to become the best pitcher he could for Cleveland.

Like I said - it's not an easy watch - but as Clevinger said at the end, "this isn't a good-bye, it's a see you later."