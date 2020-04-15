Miss One of Our "Indians Lookback" Features? Check Them All Out in This Post

With baseball still on the back burner until who knows when, here at "Cleveland Baseball Insider" we've been using the past few weeks to do a little 'lookback,' a little history lesson on the team that we all know and love - the Cleveland Indians.

When we decided to do some posts dedicated to the past, we decided to do it on a couple of topics - players that were impactful in some fashion, trades that rocked the fans and the teams, and finally games that we all recall with great fondness.

From the Bartolo Colon trade to the fifth game of the 1997 ALDS against the Yankees, we've had a blast so far looking at the past of our beloved baseball franchise.

Here are all the posts to date of our "lookback" series, and if there's a topic, player or game you would like to hear more about, leave us a comment or tweet at us what you'd like to see us cover.

Enjoy this lookback all in one post:

Grady Sizemore: A Generational Talent Without a Prime - In this lookback Casey Drotter covers the Indians career of former outfielder Grady Sizemore, a player who for a few short seasons in the mid 2000's was one of, if not maybe the best player in all of baseball.

Jaret's "All" Wright as Indians Advance in Memorable Game Five of 1997 ALDS vs Yankees - Many did not give the Indians much of a chance in the 1997 American League Divisional Series against the defending champion Yankees, but Mark Warmuth takes us back 23 years when a young pitcher named Jaret Wright helped the Tribe send the Yankees packing.

The Tribe Move Ace Bartolo Colon to Montreal in a Shocking 2002 Trade - It was a deal that had many levels to it, but one that new GM Mark Shapiro felt he had to make, as the team dealt their ace of their pitching staff, Bartolo Colon, to the Montreal Expos in a deal that netted them Grady Sizemore, Brandon Phillips and Cliff Lee. Matt Loede takes us back to break down the huge 2002 deal.

How Chris Perez Turned His Cleveland Tenure Into a Complex Mix of Emotions - Matt Loede breaks down the polarizing story and career of former Indians closer Chris Perez, who was never shy to share his opinion about the fans or anything else that came to mind.

2005 Cleveland Indians: A Story of a Team That Truly Was "What If" - 15 years ago the Indians had assembled a team that looked like they could be a contender in the American League, and they had a chance the final weekend of the season to secure a playoff spot. Instead, it was a tough pill to swallow as Mark Warmuth recalls the letdown of a memorable Tribe squad.

1994-2019: Drafting the Last 26 Years of Indians Baseball - It's not an exact science by any means, but the Tribe has had a good track record of drafting going back to 1994, and in this piece both T.J. Zuppe and Alex Hooper break down the last 26 years of Tribe's draft.

The Strange Saga of the Man Once Called Fausto Carmona - Casey Drotter takes an inside look at the very odd career of former Indians pitcher Fausto Carmona, who after a couple of circumstances it was discovered his real name was Roberto Hernandez. It's a fascinating look at the pitcher's career.

"Juuuuullllliiiiioooo" - A Look Back at the Cleveland Indians Career of SS/2B Julio Franco - For eight seasons over two stints Julio Franco was a player who was popular as well as productive for the Indians. Mark Warmuth gives a look back at a player who to this day is likely playing on a field somewhere even at the age of 61.

Dennis Eckersley - What Almost Was, What Could Have Been in His Time with the Indians in the 70's - He is a Hall of Fame closer, but early in his career as a member of the Indians, Dennis Eckersley was a starter in the Tribe rotation, and Mark Warmuth gives us a look at his early career and the success he had before a trade moved him.

Ubaldo Jimenez, the Indians, and the Trade that Didn't Pay Off Until the Last Minute - He was an ace with the Colorado Rockies, and a pitcher that the Tribe felt would put them over the top in 2011 when they dealt two ex-first round picks for his services. Casey Drotter takes a look back at Jimenez and his time in Cleveland.

"Sudden" Sam McDowell, A True Indians Hero From Days Gone By - From 1961 to 1971 Sam McDowell was one of the best pitchers in baseball, winning 10 or more games in seven of the 11 years with the franchise. Mark Warmuth takes a trip down memory lane to take a look at McDowell's career.

Appreciating Andrew Miller - Many Tribe fans to this day recall with great fondness the 2016 postseason performance of reliever Andrew Miller, and his dominance against the Red Sox, Blue Jays and Cubs. Alex Hooper recalls Miller's time in Cleveland.