Missing Your Favorite Ballpark Foods? Some Minor League Teams Offering Concessions via Curbside Pickup

If you're missing your favorite ballpark concession, you might be in luck, as some minor league teams around the country are offering curbside pickup of their concession items, complete with drinks as well!

One local team doing their part is the Indians Class A team, the Lake Country Captains.

The Captains are offering meal kits that serve a family of four for $40. You have to place the order by noon on Tuesday, and pickups are on Wednesday's at the ballpark.