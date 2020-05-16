Cleveland Baseball Insider
MLB 2020 Draft Set for June 10th and 11th

Matt Loede

One event that will not be cancelled due to the covid-19 virus is that of the 2020 MLB Draft.

The dates of the draft have been set for June 10 and 11, and the Cleveland Indians have the 23 pick in the first round.

Day one will be the first round, while day two will begin at 5pm with round two through five, 123 total picks.

The Tribe will have the 36 pick as well, a “competitive balance pick,” which is given to all teams that have either one of the 10 smallest markets or 10 smallest revenue pools.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that this year’s draft will be a remote draft, unlike in years past when the first night it was a league-wide meeting held in New Jersey at the MLB Network studios.

As of now, teams are not allowed to have draft rooms and will do all drafting via video conference. That could change, the memo says, as the draft date approaches.

Similar to how the NFL managed the leadup to its draft, the head of baseball operations for every team — either the president or general manager — will be sent a video kit and will be on camera with no audio during the MLB draft, according to the memo.

Last year with the 24 pick in the first round the Indians took 19-year-old right-handed pitcher Daniel Espino.

Little League World Series Cancelled for the First Time in 73 Years

There will be no Little League World Series for the first time in the event's 73-year history due to the covid-19 virus that has shut down sports all over North America. More than 300,000 people attend the World Series each year over the 10-day event.

Matt Loede

Blame the Owners, Not the Players, If a Shortened 2020 MLB Season Doesn't Happen

Matt Loede

by

BJRetro

Progressive Field Gets No Love in SI's Latest Best Ballparks Poll

In the latest SI poll the staff gives their most favorite ballparks around baseball, and the home of the Indians, Progressive Field, is not found on anyone's list of top five parks, despite the jewel of Downtown Cleveland still being one of the favorite places for Clevelanders to visit.

Matt Loede

by

AZCardman

Indians Lookback: 39 Years Ago Today Barker is Perfect Against Blue Jays

Len Barker pitched his way into perfection 39 years ago today when he faced off against the Blue Jays in front of a small crowd of 7,290 at old Cleveland Stadium. It was the last perfect game and no-hitter for the Indians. It was the first perfect game in the Majors at the time in 13 years.

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians Face Quite a Conundrum with Nolan Jones this Summer

The Indians have a prospect that is getting closer to getting to the Majors in Nolan Jones, and while the 2020 season continues to be on hold as two sides begin to start to try and work things out, the Tribe faces an interesting situation with Jones, and if he's ready to start getting cracks at Triple-A then the Majors.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Which Stadiums Around the Majors Qualify as the Very Best in Baseball?

Major League Baseball has some majestic and beautiful ballparks that make memories for families for years to come. Today SI takes a look via video at some of the very best parks in all of the Majors, and what makes them as such

Matt Loede

What Cleveland Indians Players - Current and All-Time - Are Most Underrated?

Today our staff talks about what players from the Cleveland Indians, both currently and all-time, are the most underrated. They are the players that put in the work and usually get the job done, but just don't get the love that most other players on the franchise does.

Matt Loede

Universal DH for Both AL and NL Expected to be Easily Approved by the Players

Money appears to still be the biggest sticking point for owners and players to get a 2020 MLB season off the ground, but one rule that appears to be one that will pass with ease is that of the "universal DH"

Matt Loede

Who Was Better? The 2005 Indians or 2007 Indians? (Part Two)

We wrap up our two-part series on comparing two Indians teams from the 2000's - the 2005 squad and the 2007 team. A pair of teams that each won over 90 games, but yet fell shy of their ultimate goals.

Chris Coon

Indians Lookback: Corey Kluber K's 18 Cardinals in 2015 Victory

Corey Kluber had a tough start to the 2015 season starting 0-5, but on a crisp night at Progressive Field in front of 12,313 fans, Kluber was masterful, using his two-seam sinker better than ever in striking out 18 St.Louis Cardinals batters in a Tribe 2-0 win. The 18 K's ties Bob Feller for most strikeouts in one game all-time for the Indians.

Matt Loede