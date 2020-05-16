MLB 2020 Draft Set for June 10th and 11th

One event that will not be cancelled due to the covid-19 virus is that of the 2020 MLB Draft.

The dates of the draft have been set for June 10 and 11, and the Cleveland Indians have the 23 pick in the first round.

Day one will be the first round, while day two will begin at 5pm with round two through five, 123 total picks.

The Tribe will have the 36 pick as well, a “competitive balance pick,” which is given to all teams that have either one of the 10 smallest markets or 10 smallest revenue pools.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that this year’s draft will be a remote draft, unlike in years past when the first night it was a league-wide meeting held in New Jersey at the MLB Network studios.

As of now, teams are not allowed to have draft rooms and will do all drafting via video conference. That could change, the memo says, as the draft date approaches.

Similar to how the NFL managed the leadup to its draft, the head of baseball operations for every team — either the president or general manager — will be sent a video kit and will be on camera with no audio during the MLB draft, according to the memo.

Last year with the 24 pick in the first round the Indians took 19-year-old right-handed pitcher Daniel Espino.