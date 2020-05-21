MLB and Players Ready to Square Off in Fight Over Money That Holds the Fate of a 2020 Season

Earlier this week San Diego Padres player representative Austin Hedges had positive comments about a conference all between owners and the players union.

Now a few days later, there’s still a lot of work that will need to be done to get baseball back on the field, and one MLB insider says that things might not be as pleasant next week when the sides talk again.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that players are “expecting MLB’s economic proposal by early next week.”

There was an agreement in March with the owners and players union that included pro-rated salaries for the players for the 2020 campaign.

Then suddenly the owners changed the terms of the deal, saying that instead of doing pro-rated salaries, they want to do a 50-50 revenue sharing split that will cost the players quite a bit of money.

Heyman says that the players are almost for sure going to decline the 50-50 revenue share proposal, which is where the conflict is going to begin over money.

It’s been said that both sides are going to have to compromise on coming up with something that is fair on both sides when it comes to how players are going to be compensated for 2020, but how long it takes to come up with that is anyone’s guess.

The players contention is that the owners are the ones that changed the terms of the deal from March, while owners are saying it’s impossible for them to make money with the deal they reportedly had agreed upon in paying prorated salaries.

Now is when the real fight is set to start, and if both sides want baseball in 2020, they had better figure out their differences and do it as quickly as possible.