MLB and Players Ready to Square Off in Fight Over Money That Holds the Fate of a 2020 Season

Matt Loede

Earlier this week San Diego Padres player representative Austin Hedges had positive comments about a conference all between owners and the players union.

Now a few days later, there’s still a lot of work that will need to be done to get baseball back on the field, and one MLB insider says that things might not be as pleasant next week when the sides talk again.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that players are “expecting MLB’s economic proposal by early next week.”

There was an agreement in March with the owners and players union that included pro-rated salaries for the players for the 2020 campaign.

Then suddenly the owners changed the terms of the deal, saying that instead of doing pro-rated salaries, they want to do a 50-50 revenue sharing split that will cost the players quite a bit of money.

Heyman says that the players are almost for sure going to decline the 50-50 revenue share proposal, which is where the conflict is going to begin over money.

It’s been said that both sides are going to have to compromise on coming up with something that is fair on both sides when it comes to how players are going to be compensated for 2020, but how long it takes to come up with that is anyone’s guess.

The players contention is that the owners are the ones that changed the terms of the deal from March, while owners are saying it’s impossible for them to make money with the deal they reportedly had agreed upon in paying prorated salaries.

Now is when the real fight is set to start, and if both sides want baseball in 2020, they had better figure out their differences and do it as quickly as possible.

Making a Case for Carlos Carrasco to Be Known as the Face of the Indians Franchise

There's a number of teams around baseball that have that one "signature" player who fans look to as both the face of the franchise and possibly the leader in the locker room. For the Indians, there's a number of players you could make an argument for, but one player that has to be in the mix for the team leader title is that of pitcher Carlos Carrasco.

Mark Warmuth

How Will the DH Be Handled in the National League - Will They Rotate Like Most AL Club?

One rule change that seems destined to be approved by the owners and the union in Major League Baseball is that of a "universal DH." It will be quite a change for the National League, and one that could give some opportunity to players who otherwise would sit the bench.

Matt Loede

Where Are They Now – Indians 2016 World Series Game 7 Edition

The 2016 Fall Classic is remembered by most as one of, if not the best World Series ever played. It was a seven game classic between the the Indians and Cubs. Game seven eventually saw the Cubs win in extra innings 8-7, and today we take a look at the starting nine that day for the Indians, with a little "Where are They Now" game seven edition.

Matt Loede

How a Summer Without the Minors Impacts the Cleveland Indians

Minor league stadiums are Major League Baseball continues work to try and get back on the field. How teams are going to survive is anyone's guess, but for the Cleveland Indians minor league teams some players it's going to be a major impact on them getting to the Major League level.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Padres Player Rep Hedges Says Monday Conference Call Between MLB Owners and Union Mostly Positive

Monday the MLB owners and players union spoke on a conference call about the proposals that were sent out over the weekend, and from all indications some strides were made, and it sounds like some decisions are finally being made so that the league can get started in July with an 82-game slate.

Matt Loede

What If: Doing a Redo of the 2010 MLB Draft Could Have Netted the Indians a Massive Game Changer

Now already a decade old, it's time to look back at the 2010 MLB draft and see exactly what could have been for the Cleveland Indians with the fifth pick in the draft if we knew now about the players and what they would become who could have wound up with the Tribe.

Matt Loede

Domingo Santana Needs to Hit the Ground Running for the Cleveland Indians This Year

The Indians outfield is filled with a number of players that have a lot of potential, but there's no clear cut threesome that will be on the field daily. That could leave room for free agency pickup Domingo Santana, who the team inked this past offseason to a one-year deal.

Casey Drottar

Is Dealing SS Lindor Now a Better Move for the Indians? Do the Rays Have Enough for a Deal?

The Indians remain in limbo with the rosters frozen at the moment when it comes to shortstop Francisco Lindor. The team might be better off dealing him before the 2020 season even can start. One team that could be in the mix is that of the Tampa Bay Rays, who were an AL Wild Card in 2019.

Matt Loede

by

saclancy

Things That Still Need to Be Sorted Out for the Cleveland Indians If There Is a 2020 Season

The 2020 MLB season is still up in the air, as the owners and players union will need to agree on a lot of things to get the season going. If there is a short season to be played, the Indians have some things from back in Goodyear in March they still need to sort out to try and put a team on the field that can take back the AL Central crown.

Matt Loede

Municipal Memories: Tribe Tops the Yankees in 78, Comeback Vs the Twins in 84

We take you back in time to a pair of great games at Clevleand's old Cleveland Municipal Stadium. The first was a win over the hated Yankees in 1978, the second a wild comeback against the Minnesota Twins from 1984. Sit back and enjoy the read of these two wins.

Mark Warmuth