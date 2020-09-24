MLB and Turner Wrap Up Seven-Year Television Rights Extension Through 2028

Major League Baseball will be on TBS for a long time to come, this after the league and Turner Sports finalized a seven-year extension according to Sports Business Journal.

The report says that the deal will see Turner pay MLB around $535 million a year through the year 2028.

Right now Turner is paying an average of $325 a year on the current eight-year deal that will expire after next season.

There could be some changes to the games that TBS broadcasts, as right now the games they broadcast on Sunday may move to Tuesday evening, and the half season package of games may increase to the entire season.

TBS broadcasts one of the two wild-card games each season, and also two divisional series and one League Championship Series.

A new studio show hosted by Ernie Johnson is also part of the new deal. A couple former players, Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez, former Tigers outfielder Curtis Granderson and ex-Phillies second baseman Jimmy Rollins will be part of the show.

The total value of the deal is worth $3.7B.