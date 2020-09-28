MLB Announces Dates and Start Times for the Indians and Yankees Wild Card Round

Following Sunday's wild finish that saw the Indians rally from down 6-2 in the 6th inning to top the Pirates and the Cubs beating the White Sox, the Tribe wrapped up the 4th seed in the American League, earning them a date at home with the 5th seed New York Yankees.

As expected with the Yankees involved, a ton of eyes will be on this series, also with the fact that game one will highlight two of the best pitchers in all of baseball, Shane Bieber for the Indians and Gerrit Cole for the Yankees.

Major League Baseball has announced the start times for the three games at Progressive Field for the wild card round, starting Tuesday night:

Game One Tuesday, September 29th 7pm on ESPN

Game Two Wednesday September 30th 7pm on ESPN

Game Three Thursday October 1st 7pm on ESPN

While Bieber and Cole will go to battle in game one, game two will be a matchup between Carlos Carrasco for the Indians and Masahiro Tanaka for New York.

The Indians have announced that if a game three is necessary, Zach Plesac will be the starter for the Tribe.

The winner of the series will move on to play in the ALDS in San Diego.

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Matt Loede, follow him on Twitter @MattLoede. Follow CBI on Twitter @IndiansonSI