MLB Announces Dates and Start Times for the Indians and Yankees Wild Card Round

Matt Loede

Following Sunday's wild finish that saw the Indians rally from down 6-2 in the 6th inning to top the Pirates and the Cubs beating the White Sox, the Tribe wrapped up the 4th seed in the American League, earning them a date at home with the 5th seed New York Yankees.

As expected with the Yankees involved, a ton of eyes will be on this series, also with the fact that game one will highlight two of the best pitchers in all of baseball, Shane Bieber for the Indians and Gerrit Cole for the Yankees.

Major League Baseball has announced the start times for the three games at Progressive Field for the wild card round, starting Tuesday night:

Game One Tuesday, September 29th 7pm on ESPN

Game Two Wednesday September 30th 7pm on ESPN

Game Three Thursday October 1st 7pm on ESPN

While Bieber and Cole will go to battle in game one, game two will be a matchup between Carlos Carrasco for the Indians and Masahiro Tanaka for New York.

The Indians have announced that if a game three is necessary, Zach Plesac will be the starter for the Tribe. 

The winner of the series will move on to play in the ALDS in San Diego. 

Terry Francona Won't Return for the Indians During the Postseason

In a move that does not come as much of a surprise, the Indians announced Sunday evening that manager Terry Francona will not return to the team this postseason, instead keeping Sandy Alomar Jr. in the role that he's been in as acting manager for 46 games in the 2020 season.

Matt Loede

Game #60 Observations: Cleveland's Missing Stars Shine in Clinching Comeback

Carlos Santana and Franmil Reyes broke out of their slumps as Cleveland erased a 6-2 deficit and earned home field advantage.

Alex Hooper

Indians Shane Bieber Ends the 2020 Season Winning the Pitching "Triple Crown" in the AL

Matt Loede

Indians to Host Yankees in Wild Card Round at Progressive Field Starting Tuesday

The Indians looked as if they would be heading on the road when they trailed the Pirates 6-2 on Sunday in the 6th inning. The Tribe though rallied with Franmil Reyes and Carlos Santana having big hits, and they now are the four-seed in the AL and will play host to the Yankees in the wild card round starting Tuesday at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

Indians Make Move in the Pen Prior to the Finale Against Pirates

The Indians have made a move for their finale against the Pirates, bringing back pitcher Adam Cimber from the team's "taxi squad" and placing Logan Allen, who was just added to the roster Friday, is back on the team's "taxi squad."

Matt Loede

Indians Announce Rotation for the Upcoming Wild Card Series

The Indians are in the postseason, but where they will play and against who is still up in the air. Sunday prior to the final game of the regular season the team announced their three pitchers for the AL wild card series, starting with the pitcher who is likely to be the AL Cy Young award winner - Shane Bieber.

Matt Loede

The 4th or the 7th Seed - How Does the Final Day of the 2020 Regular Season Line Up for the Indians?

The Indians have chances at the fourth or the seventh seed in the American League on the last day of the season, but they have work to do and they need some help from the Chicago Cubs. If they end up as the 7th seed they have three potential opponents, two of which are out of their own division.

Matt Loede

ESPN Documentary Featuring Indians SS Francisco Lindor, AKA “Mr. Smile,” Debuts Tonight

ESPN has always done an excellent job with their shows and documentaries, and now their show :E60" will have a story on Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, and how even in the tough times he's always smiling. The shortstop is always enjoying himself in the field, and in this ESPN documentary you will see how much Lindor loves to play the game.

Matt Loede

Game #59 Observations: Indians’ Luck Runs Out in 8-0 Blowout Loss to Pittsburgh

Casey Drottar

The Latest MLB Playoff Picture with Two Games Left, Indians May Face a Familiar Foe in Wild Card Round

There's just two games left in the regular season for the Indians and the rest of Major League Baseball, and things are getting more interesting when it comes to the playoff picture in the American League. With the Indians on a six-game winning streak, they have moved to the fourth spot, which could see them have to take on an old foe in round one - the New York Yankees.

Matt Loede

