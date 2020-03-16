Cleveland Baseball Insider
MLB Commissioner Manfred Speaks Confirming Season Won't Begin April 9, Still Hoping for 162-Game Season

Matt Loede

Baseball fans and those involved with the game have been waiting on pins and needles to get any news on when the season may start, but Monday's press conference with commissioner Rob Manfred came with no real answers as to when that may happen.

Manfred spoke at St.Louis Cardinals camp in Jupiter, FL on Monday morning, and was not able to shed much light in terms of timelines as to when we may see a game that counts in the standings.

The commissioner did say that he is hopeful the league can get in a 162-game season, and for now spring training facilities are open on a limited basis for informal workouts.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale tweeted Monday that "several GM's are bracing for delay now as late as July."

A delay into July would mean for sure you could not play a 162-game season and also one would think that the All-Star game, slated for July 14 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Manfred told the players in Jupiter that if they left spring training, they would each get $1100 per week living allowances.

That would last until at least April 9, the two-week window from when the season was supposed to start on March 26.

Once April 9 hits there is a feeling that teams will then begin to pick up expenses until the shutdown comes to an end and games begin. 

You could see a situation similar to the 1995 baseball season where the season got underway on April 25 after having to cancel the 1994 World Series due to a player's strike the season before.

Nightengale said that Monday morning a memo went out to all teams answering in detail all questions that players and organizations may have concerning the virus. 

Ken Burns' Epic Nine-Part Series "Baseball" Can Be Streamed on PBS for Free

If you have never taken the time to view Ken Burns' nine-part documentary series "Baseball" on PBS, you are in luck. The station is airing the entire series, which came out in September 1994, for free via streaming devices as well as on their website.

Matt Loede

CDC Recommends No Gatherings with 50 or More People for Two Months, How Does This Impact the Major Sports Leagues?

With people questioning what to do with things changing day-by-day due to the cornonavirus, the CDC came out Sunday with a recommendation stating they don't want mass gatherings with 50 or more people for eight weeks, putting just about all major sports leagues on hold until the recommendation is lifted.

Matt Loede

What Statistics Will Francisco Lindor Be Remembered For in Terms of His Tenure with the Indians?

With the notion that Francisco Lindor is likely playing out his final season in Cleveland, the 26-year-old shortstop has already reached a number of milestones with the team. What stats are the most impressive and will be most be recalled for once he's no longer with the franchise?

Mark Warmuth

A Couple Cleveland Indians Take Part in Trevor Bauer's Pickup "Sandlot" Charity Game in Arizona

Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger and outfielder Oscar Mercado were on hand for charity in Arizona Saturday evening, taking part in former Indian Trevor Bauer's 'Sandlot' game which highlighted a number of Major League players helping out for charity.

Matt Loede

Does the Delayed Start to the Season Help or Hurt the Cleveland Indians?

Now that we know the start of the Major League Baseball season will be delayed, it might actually be a help to the Cleveland Indians who can get just about all the way healthy by the time the regular season starts to get going when the league decides it's 'all clear.'

Casey Drottar

Sim Game: Who Says You Have To Wait For Indians Opening Day?

With baseball on hiatus for the time being, we simulate what might have happened on Opening Day between the Indians and Tigers.

T.J. Zuppe

Ex-Indians Pitcher Trevor Bauer Wants to Organize a Little "Sandlot" Style Baseball While We Wait for the Season to Start

Always willing to think outside the box, former Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer is looking to play a little baseball while fans and players wait out for the season to actually start. The pitcher is looking to organize a game with players still in Arizona willing to take the field for some fun.

Matt Loede

Report: MLB Players Being Allowed to Leave Spring Training Facilities After Announced Delay to Season

Now that Major League Baseball has ruled that the start of the season will be delayed by at least two weeks, a report Friday indicates that the players are being allowed to go back home if they choose or they could stay at the team's spring training complex.

Matt Loede

There's No Way the Indians Can Win the PR Battle Against Francisco Lindor

The Indians and All-Star SS Francisco Lindor have broken off extension talks for 2020. Most are blaming the Indians and owner Paul Dolan for the inability to get an extension done, and there's no way that the Tribe can win in the public eye in regard to the PR aspect of Lindor.

Casey Drottar

Despite an End to Contract Talks, Indians SS Lindor Continues to Lead by Example

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor has turned the page on contract talks with the team and has stopped negotiating as he prepares for the 2020 campaign. Many think that this could be the last season he spends in a Tribe uniform as it's no secret the team wants to get something for him in return before letting him walk in free agency after the 2021 season.

Matt Loede