Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Hands Down Punishment for Red Sox Sign-Stealing

Matt Loede

On Wednesday the punishment for the Red Sox organization was handed down by the MLB commissioner. While no players or Alex Cora were implicated in the findings from the investigation. However, a replay operator, J.T. Watkins, was implicated.

The Red Sox have been docked a second-round pick and Watkins has been suspended through the 2020 postseason. Alex Cora has already been suspended through the 2020 postseason but because of his involvement in the Astros sign-stealing scandal from 2017.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians Lookback: Finley's Tenure in Cleveland Misses the Mark as the Tribe's Lefty Ace

The Indians were bent on finding an ace for their pitching staff in the late 1990's, and in 2000 were able to convince long time Angels lefty Chuck Finley to come to the team on a three-year deal. After a 16-win season in year one, Finley struggled in the postseason and then an incident with then wife actress Tawny Kitaen derailed his final year in Cleveland.

Matt Loede

Historic Milestones Will Be Missed Without MLB in 2020

With the 2020 MLB season at best to be shortened, there's a few players who are going to miss out on some rather historic milestones - here's a few that are going to have to wait another year to hit the mark.

Matt Loede

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Want to Buy the Mets

Former New York Yankee and entertainer Jennifer Lopez are interested in becoming owners in Major League Baseball, as they are interested in purchasing the New York Mets.

Matt Loede

by

Dudestein

Would Cleveland Have Won in '98 with Martinez or Johnson?

The 1998 Cleveland Indians apparently almost had one of two hall of fame pitchers. Would that have changed their fortunes?

Alex Hooper

by

Dudestein

Fans Sue Major League Baseball Concerning Refunds Over Tickets

A class-action lawsuit has been filed by a pair of fans in New York concerning ticket refunds that are not being given to them from the Mets and Yankees for games that were not played. The pair are suing Major League Baseball, all 30 teams and ticket brokers.

Matt Loede

Indians Lookback: Nick Swisher, Governor of the Failed State of Bro-hio

He was a former Yankee and a local favorite that was expected to give the Indians a boost in Terry Francona's first season in 2012, instead Nick Swisher was on the downtrend of his career, and within two seasons the team moved him in a failed experiment to the Braves.

Casey Drottar

Indians Lookback: Alex Cole's Short Stint in Cleveland Filled with Unfulfilled Promise

The Indians in 1990 felt they had found themselves the next Ricky Henderson in young center fielder Alex Cole. Upon trading for Cole he came to Cleveland and stole 40 bases in 63 games in his first season. The Indians even moved back the fences for the 1991 season with Cole in mind. Sadly the experiment did not end well for Cole or the Tribe.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

TDISH: Cubs Play First Game in Weeghman Park, Which Becomes Wrigley Field

Before it became what everyone knows it as today - Wrigley Field, it was called Weeghman Park, which opened today back in 1913. The park was known as Weeghman Park for two years before it was renamed Cubs Park and then Wrigley Field.

Matt Loede

Will Baseball Have a Season? Playing it All is Arizona Seems the Likely Plan

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic stated that now Major League Baseball seems to have shifted back to the plan of playing a shortened 2020 season in the state of Arizona, a plan that sounds good, but must be approved by the union, owners and players.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians have Quietly Turned an Old Roster Much Younger in 2020

The Indians have had to do things on the fly the last two offseasons with a limited payroll, but quietly they have taken a team that was getting older and have turned them younger, which could pay off in years to come.

Mark Warmuth

by

TexasTribe