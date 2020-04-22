MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Hands Down Punishment for Red Sox Sign-Stealing

On Wednesday the punishment for the Red Sox organization was handed down by the MLB commissioner. While no players or Alex Cora were implicated in the findings from the investigation. However, a replay operator, J.T. Watkins, was implicated.

The Red Sox have been docked a second-round pick and Watkins has been suspended through the 2020 postseason. Alex Cora has already been suspended through the 2020 postseason but because of his involvement in the Astros sign-stealing scandal from 2017.