MLB Delivers 67-Page Document to MLBPA Outlining Safety Protocols for Baseball's Return

Major League Baseball continues to attempt to take strides forward to getting back on the field, and Saturday they presented the MLBPA with a 67-page document of protocols to keep players safe upon their return.

A copy of the proposed protocol document was obtained by The Athletic, who covered a number of the proposals, including how things would be handled in spring training, as well as players on the road for away games.

Here is a breakdown of just a few of the proposals that MLB handed over the players association Saturday.

Testing – Players will undergo “intake screening” when they report to spring training, taking place at multiple locations at staggered times. They will be a temperature check with a contactless thermometer.

Most of the tests will be conducted using saliva, oral or nasal swabs and at times, using blood samples for testing of antibodies.

Who will get tested? It sounds like just about everyone according to the document, as players, managers, coaches and umpires, plus a limited number of essential staff members who deal with the players will be tested on a regular basis.

If anyone does test positive, they will have to self-quarantine and get treated to not spread the virus.

Spring Training – Clubs will be limited to 50 players during spring training, and workouts (if held at Major League parks) will be staggered throughout the day so there is no overcrowding.

Clubs are also being encouraged to use a different location like a college or minor league stadium for workouts or split-squad games.

There will be three phases of players reporting to camp, with those dates of players coming in staggered to avoid crowding.

The proposal states there will be a limited number of split-squad games allowed, and larger groups will be allowed for workouts and intra-squad games.

If teams end up training in Arizona or Florida, spring training games would take place in the evening between 7pm and 9pm to avoid playing in the heat of the day.

Protocols at the Facility – Only essential personnel will be allowed at the facilities. The proposal spelled out that players and on-field personnel, those that perform essential event services at the facility (groundskeepers, broadcast personnel), and law enforcement and EMT’s are all part of that list.

An emphasis is also being placed on cleaning and disinfecting the facility. There will be no more coolers and water fountains, and only personal water or prepared sports drink bottles will be allowed.

High-fives, fist bumps and hugs are to be avoided, and no spitting, smokeless tobacco and sunflower seeds are not allowed in restricted areas.

Players are being encouraged to wash or sanitize their hands each half-inning or after they handle equipment.

The lockers in the clubhouses should be six feet apart, and they are discouraging showering at the stadiums. Also the use of saunas, steam rooms, hydrotherapy pools and cryotherapy chambers are prohibited.

When it comes to things on the field, there will be no more lineup cards, and instead an application will be used to input lineups.

Catchers can step on the grass towards the mound to give signs, and those non-playing personnel in the dugout are to wear masks at all times.

Travel – Finally there is the subject of players traveling to road games, and how it should be handled by teams to avoid as much contact as possible.

Teams are being discouraged from using rideshare services like Uber, and smaller airports are encouraged for teams to fly into instead of the larger, more crowded airports.

The document stated that players are not “officially quarantined,” but that it is best to stay in the team hotel unless advance approval is met from the team.

Immediate family members are the only ones that will be allowed to visit players rooms. While not prohibited all together, visiting other family members or friends is being discouraged.

Luggage will be delivered to players rooms to avoid having more hands on them, there will be no need to return keys to the front desk at the end of the stay, and teams should get the players their meal money another way other than cash.