MLB Finalizes Playoff Sites for Both the American and National League

Matt Loede

There are a lot of things that can happen in Major League Baseball between now and the end of the season when it comes to seeding for the playoffs, but today we know where exactly the games to decide a World Series Champion will be played.

MLB announced where the Divisional Series games, the ALCS and NLCS, and the World Series will be played. 

The wild card round, which is a best-of-three, will be played at the home of the higher seed, which means as of today the Indians would travel to the "Windy City" to play the #1 seed, the rival Chicago White Sox, who are the leaders in the AL Central.

Here is the breakdown of the American League going into action on Wednesday evening.

No. 8 Indians vs. No. 1 White Sox
No. 7 Blue Jays vs. No. 2 Rays
No. 6 Astros vs. No. 3 A's
No. 5 Yankees vs. No. 4 Twins

While the AL Wild Card round will be played at the home park of the higher seeds, the ALDS for the American League will be played out west, with games in both San Diego and Los Angeles.

The National League best-of-five series' will be played in Houston and Arlington. 

Should the Indians find a way to win a couple series' and move on, they would play the ALCS in San Diego, a best-of-seven series. The NLCS will be played in Arlington.

Finally the World Series, which will be played at the new park in Arlington, the home of the Texas Rangers, starting on Tuesday, October 20th, and the series could go eight days till Wednesday, October 28th.

