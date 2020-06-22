Cleveland Baseball Insider
MLB Owners and Players Trying to Reach a Deal, if not Commissioner Manfred Will Implement 54-60 Game Season

Matt Loede

After a weekend where the MLB players association failed to take a vote on the 60-game proposal put forth by the owners, today it sounds like things are progressing towards finally there being some type of announcement for a 2020 campaign.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale tweeted out Monday the following about things moving towards an announcement on how many games will be set to get played for 2020 in baseball.

Everything appears to be coming to a head today: #MLB and the #MLBPA are trying to see if they can reach a last-minute agreement on a 60-game season this afternoon or Commissioner Rob Manfred will implement a 54-60 game season.

Manfred, in a letter to union chief Tony Clark over the weekend, stated that if 60 games are not played in full due to the covid-19 virus that recently has seen an upswing, that the owners would be willing to forgo the universal DH policy next season, along with not expanding the postseason in 2021 from 10 to 16 teams.

On Sunday it was reported that spring training now looks like it wouldn’t take place until the week of June 29 to July 4, and the season would finally start somewhere around the 24 to 27 of July.

At 60 games, that would end the season around the 22 to 24 of September, with the expanded postseason able to start within a couple days of the season ending.

It would be a win for everyone if somehow Manfred could get on the same page as Clark and the two sides could make nice and reach a deal, but the commissioner isn’t about to allow the season to be anymore delayed.

How Have the Indians Fared in Their First 60 Games of Seasons Under Terry Francona?

It appears that the 2020 MLB shortened season is going to be around 60 games, so with that it's time to start looking at how Tribe teams have fared with Terry Francona running the show as the team's manager in the first two months of what would normally be a full season.

Mark Warmuth

No Vote by Players in MLB, Could the Covid-19 Virus Halt a Shortened 2020 Season?

The 60-game proposal by Major League Baseball owners is still on the table, and no vote was taken over the weekend by players. A recent uptick in the covid-19 virus has everyone involved in the game on edge, to the point where it may delay a season even coming closer to getting underway soon.

Matt Loede

A Baseball Season Could be the Worst Thing for Baseball in 2020

The 2020 MLB season remains on hold for the moment as the two sides don't seem to be any closer to finding common ground on the amount of games that the sides want played. Now with the latest news that an uptick in covid-19 cases has put all teams on notice that spring training 2.0 will be in home stadiums, it is starting to become apparent that a season overall might be the worst thing for the game.

Matt Loede

MLB, Players Should be Ashamed of the Current State of Baseball

The infighting between Major League Baseball and the Players Union continues, and now it looks like commissioner Rob Manfred is going to have to simply step in and make a ruling as to how many games is going to make up what has become a mess of a shortened 2020 season.

Casey Drottar

MLB's Simulated Games Shows the 2020 Indians are a Dangerous Team in the AL

A couple of high-profile baseball entities are doing simulated seasons to try and give baseball fans a taste of what they might be missing in 2020. For the Cleveland Indians, two big name simulations have them playing well, and in first-place in by a number of games in the American League Central.

Mark Warmuth

Franmil Reyes Should Be an Everyday Outfield Presence for the Indians This Summer

If a 2020 season gets played the Indians should give slugger Franmil Reyes a long look - in the team's questionable outfield. Last season when Reyes came to the Indians from the Padres, he was used only as a DH the entire season, but this offseason worked hard to have a hopeful impact in the outfield.

Casey Drottar

STO to Feature the Indians Best 2019 Wins Over the Royals Next Week

Fans keep waiting for a 2020 season to happen in Major League Baseball, but for now all they have is the ability to look back to games from the past. Next week Sports Time Ohio will feature five nights of Indians 2019 victories against division rival Kansas City that were memorable for all kinds of different reasons.

Matt Loede

MLB Players want 70 Games Not 60, Manfred and Owners Quickly Reject Proposal

Major League Baseball seems to be at yet another standstill, as this time the players are asking for more games, 70, than the owners are willing to give. While there is time to get a deal done, time is running out if a 2020 season is going to take place.

Matt Loede

Which New Addition will Make the Biggest Impact for the Indians This Summer?

Now that it appears a 2020 season is going to be played, the Indians can get back to the goal of making the postseason and taking home the AL Central crown after not making the playoffs in 2019. There's a number of new faces to the roster in 2020, and today we ask our staff what new player will have the most impact on the Tribe roster.

Matt Loede

Indians Fans - Are you Excited About the Return of Baseball? Or is it Too Little, Too Late?

It looks like after a "secret" meeting and some chatter that a 2020 season in baseball is finally going to get played. The question now is the damage that might have already been done to the game, and if they are going to recover fans. How as a fan do you feel about the game returning for a shortened 60-game slate?

Matt Loede