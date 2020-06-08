Cleveland Baseball Insider
MLB Owners Respond to Players Proposal; 76 Games with 75 Percent Prorated Salary

Matt Loede

It’s a critical week for Major League Baseball if the league wants to have some assemblance of a 2020 season that will make the owners and players happy.

Last week the players countered the owners idea of a 50-game season with a season that would last 114 games, stretching well into the winter months.

Today the owners are responding, as ESPN’s host of “Baseball Tonight,” Karl Ravech, tweeted out Monday morning that the owners have upped their proposal from 50 games up to 76 games with a 75 percent prorated salary.

Here’s what Ravech’s tweets read early Monday about the proposal that the owners have made back to the players union.

MLB has made proposal to Players. 75 percent Prorated salary. 76 game season. Playoff pool money. No draft pick compensation for signing player. Season finishes September 27th. Post season ends at end of October. Significant move towards players demands and effort to play more.

According to sources this equates to roughly 200 million more in player salaries. The 50 game season is not a threat rather a negotiated right. Hopefully this spurs further dialogue, if not we will play a short season

As reported by Andy Martino from SNYTV.com on Friday, the players are set to take the field, even if it is for just 50 games, but would be more than willing to play a longer season to make more money for both sides.

With the NBA reaching a deal, and the NHL and MLS not far behind, Major League Baseball not getting a deal in place further alienates the fans, some of which who have already taken to social media to say that they are not coming back if a deal does not get done.

For now, playing 76 games is a lot more in line with what the players want, as it is much closer to at least half a season.

The league has been rumored to want to start in early July, with a lot of speculation that they want the season to kickoff on the fourth of July, but if a deal doesn’t completed soon, that’s simply not going to happen.

Report: Even If It's Just 50 Games, MLB Players Will Report and Play a Shortened Slate in 2020

While the owners and players union continue to debate about how long the already shortened 2020 season would be in Major League Baseball, a report Friday stated that no matter the length, there will be a season even if only 50 games, and players will stay unified in the fight to try and get a longer slate of games.

Matt Loede

There's Still No Reason for the Indians to Consider Trading Mike Clevinger

Indians ace Mike Clevinger is still being bantered about as a player who eventually may find his way via a trade to another organization. The Indians in the last 10 months have already traded two key pitchers in their rotation in Trevor Bauer and Corey Kluber, but right now is not the right time to even think of moving Clevinger.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Which Two Current MLB Players Would You Take to Start a Franchise With?

When you are thinking about about putting together a Major League Baseball franchise there are many great choices as to what players you would take to start that franchise with. Today our panel of writers gives their choices on two players that they would take from today's MLB talent pool to start a team with.

Matt Loede

Indians Hold Infamous 10 Cent Beer Night 46 Years Ago Today

It's hard to believe it's almost been 50 years, but if you were there you'll never forget it, as 46 years ago today the Cleveland Indians held 10 cent beer night, a home game against the Texas Rangers that turned ugly and eventually was forfeited to the Rangers after the umps deemed the conditions too dangerous for either team to keep playing in.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Report: 2020 MLB Season to Include Announcers Broadcasting Road Games Remotely

If a 2020 season in the Majors is to be played, there will be a change in the way that announcers do their broadcasts from the road, as a report Thursday stated that all MLB announcers have been told they will do road games from studios and will not travel with their respective teams.

Matt Loede

Pressure is on Francona and the Coaching Staff to Figure Out the Indians Outfield Puzzle

If a 2020 season gets played, the pressure will be on Indians manager Terry Francona as well as the rest of the coaching staff to figure out what players deserve to be at the forefront of their outfield, a position on the team that has been an issue the past few seasons.

Mark Warmuth

by

TexasTribe

Cleveland Indians Release Statement on Twitter Regarding Social Justice and Equality

The Indians put out a statement on twitter Tuesday evening talking about social justice and equality regarding the events that took place across America last week following the death of George Floyd.

Matt Loede

What’s the Next Step for Cleveland Indians Outfielder Greg Allen?

In a crowded Indians outfield one player that has a lot of proving to do in 2020 is Greg Allen. Already given a number of chances in the big leagues, Allen may get a shot with the Indians again in 2020, and if so, he is going to have to take advantage of it if he wants to remain on the Indians roster.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Indians Announce Layoffs of Seasonal Workers, 1,146 Affected

With the 2020 MLB season still undecided upon, the Indians Tuesday announced seasonal workers have been laid off “indefinitely,” with 1,146 workers being affected by the news.

Matt Loede

STO to Air Replays of the Four Indians Wins in the 1995 ALCS Against Seattl

You may have forgotten the games and their outcomes, but the moments by many Indians fans from the 1995 ALCS will live forever. This week you can relive those moments again as STO will air the four Indians victories over the Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series that put the team in the World Series.

Matt Loede