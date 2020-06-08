MLB Owners Respond to Players Proposal; 76 Games with 75 Percent Prorated Salary

It’s a critical week for Major League Baseball if the league wants to have some assemblance of a 2020 season that will make the owners and players happy.

Last week the players countered the owners idea of a 50-game season with a season that would last 114 games, stretching well into the winter months.

Today the owners are responding, as ESPN’s host of “Baseball Tonight,” Karl Ravech, tweeted out Monday morning that the owners have upped their proposal from 50 games up to 76 games with a 75 percent prorated salary.

Here’s what Ravech’s tweets read early Monday about the proposal that the owners have made back to the players union.

MLB has made proposal to Players. 75 percent Prorated salary. 76 game season. Playoff pool money. No draft pick compensation for signing player. Season finishes September 27th. Post season ends at end of October. Significant move towards players demands and effort to play more.

According to sources this equates to roughly 200 million more in player salaries. The 50 game season is not a threat rather a negotiated right. Hopefully this spurs further dialogue, if not we will play a short season

As reported by Andy Martino from SNYTV.com on Friday, the players are set to take the field, even if it is for just 50 games, but would be more than willing to play a longer season to make more money for both sides.

With the NBA reaching a deal, and the NHL and MLS not far behind, Major League Baseball not getting a deal in place further alienates the fans, some of which who have already taken to social media to say that they are not coming back if a deal does not get done.

For now, playing 76 games is a lot more in line with what the players want, as it is much closer to at least half a season.

The league has been rumored to want to start in early July, with a lot of speculation that they want the season to kickoff on the fourth of July, but if a deal doesn’t completed soon, that’s simply not going to happen.