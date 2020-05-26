Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

MLB Owners to Present Official Offer to Players Union Today

Matt Loede

Major League Baseball Tuesday is set to take a big step forward in trying to get a 2020 season on the field, as they will present a proposal to the players union in hopes of finding common ground on a number of issues.

The biggest issue of course is that of money. The owners were set to present the players union with a 50-50 revenue sharing plan, but according to The Athletic that has been scrapped, and instead will move forward with owners hoping the players would be open to a 15 percent cut from prorated salaries.

The 15 percent cut would take a player making the league minimum from $535,000 down to $224,568 for an 80-game shortened season.

The two sides have already been talking, and most of the important safety protocols that the owners presented to the players have been decided upon, and that doesn’t appear to be the sticking point to getting baseball back.

The players union appear to be okay with there being no fans in the seats for safety purposes, and also for things like high fives, spitting, and having to wear masks for those not playing in the dugout also appear to have been agreed upon.

The owners want to get things moving quickly so a second spring training can begin in June, with games starting in July.

If the two sides can get a deal done on the money side, it looks like all signs are pointing to a season of about half the games of normal, with fans having no other choice but to watch from their TV sets due to not being allowed in stadiums across the country.

But until the money aspect gets decided, baseball will have a fight on its hands that had better get decided sooner than later if a season is going to happen.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking Down a Possible 50-Man Roster Pool for the Cleveland Indians

Many think that Major League Baseball is going to adopt a somewhat radical 50-man roster pool with a 30-man active roster once the 2020 season gets going (if it does). For the Indians, some tough decisions are going to have to be made what players wind up on that 50-man and even on the 30-man roster for a possible shortened 82-game schedule.

Mark Warmuth

Memorial Day Memory: Winfield's One Shining Indians Moment Sparks 1995 Comeback Against Chicago

Memorial Day sparks many different types of memories for people, including that of America's great pastime, that being baseball. In 1995 the Cleveland Indians hosted the Chicago White Sox in an afternoon game at home, a memorable game that saw Dave Winfield spark a big comeback win for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

Could a Shortened 2020 Season Play in Favor of the Indians Strong Starting Rotation?

The 2020 season is slated to be 80 to 82 games once the owners and MLBPA get settled on how money is going to be divided upon. With that, the Cleveland Indians could have a big edge with five solid starting pitchers in their rotation that with a short schedule could stay fresh the entire campaign.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

The Cleveland Indians Need James Karinchak to Make Brad Hand Expendable

James Karinchak is a young Indians pitcher who has gotten a lot of fanfare over the last two years in the minors with the amount of strikeouts he's amassed. If he can be successful at the Major League level, there's a shot that he could be the Indians closer starting as early as the 2021 season.

Casey Drottar

The Top Five-Indians’ Bullpens of All-Time

The Cleveland Indians have had some memorable bullpens over the years, some not so good, but quite a few that have been solid and that the team could lean on to get the starters out of a jam. Today we take a look at the top five Indians pens of all-time, breaking down who and why they were so good.

Chris Coon

When Will the Indians Trade Francisco Lindor - and to Who?

The Indians have a huge question to answer about their franchise player, Francisco Lindor. As he gets closer and closer to free agency, many think that the team will eventually deal him to the highest bidder. Today our staff and some national SI writers answer the question - “When will the Indians Trade Francisco Lindor, and To Who?”

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

Missing Your Favorite Ballpark Foods? Some Minor League Teams Offering Concessions via Curbside Pickup

If you're missing your favorite ballpark concession, you might be in luck, as some minor league teams around the country are offering curbside pickup of their concession items, complete with drinks as well!

Matt Loede

Making a Case for Carlos Carrasco to Be Known as the Face of the Indians Franchise

There's a number of teams around baseball that have that one "signature" player who fans look to as both the face of the franchise and possibly the leader in the locker room. For the Indians, there's a number of players you could make an argument for, but one player that has to be in the mix for the team leader title is that of pitcher Carlos Carrasco.

Mark Warmuth

MLB and Players Ready to Square Off in Fight Over Money That Holds the Fate of a 2020 Season

There's a fight that is ready to take place as early as next week between baseball's owners and players over money that very much could determine the fate of if there is going to be a shortened 2020 Major League Baseball season or not.

Matt Loede

How Will the DH Be Handled in the National League - Will They Rotate Like Most AL Club?

One rule change that seems destined to be approved by the owners and the union in Major League Baseball is that of a "universal DH." It will be quite a change for the National League, and one that could give some opportunity to players who otherwise would sit the bench.

Matt Loede