Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

MLB Returning in July is Still the Goal, But It's Far From a Sure Thing

Matt Loede

It’s been a very up and down week for fans of Major League Baseball, and depending on who you are listening to, the league is getting either close to making it official it’s going to start in July, or it is just all speculation and nothing has been determined.

On the positive side for returning, the it started Monday when former outfielder Trevor Poluffe tweeted that a second spring training would start in June, with games starting on July 1.

Then to back that up came the story from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, who said on Wednesday that the Cleveland Indians had a zoom call with 70 club members, telling them to prepare for getting back on the field in June with opening day being July 1.

With fan excitement at a fever pitch, it seemed like the latest round of tweets from MLB Insider Jon Heyman put a quick halt to the euphoria that was building towards another spring training and games starting in about eight weeks.

Heyman’s Thursday afternoon tweets didn’t dispute that Major League Baseball wants to get going again in July, but that it’s not a for sure by any means.

Heyman claimed started in July is “far from a certainty. Any early July date depends on data, health concerns and testing availability.”

One thing about Heyman tweets that backed up the latest rumors is that teams will be playing their home games in their home parks.

There is a chance that teams might even do their second spring training at their home parks, with instead of games against other teams they would just play intrasquad games.

Of course one thing that has not been approached but seems like a given is that games will be played in empty stadiums.

It seems like that baseball is closer to finally working through things, but there’s still plenty of things that have to go right to get back to playing and doing it safely for all involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Biggest Player Flops in Cleveland Indians History

Over the years the Indians have had plenty of players that were expected to become stars in Major League Baseball. From drafting players high to making trades for players that were supposed to be big contributors for the team, the Indians have had a number of players who just didn't work out for one reason or another. Today we take a look at those players and why they just didn't make it.

Matt Loede

The Indians May Have Yet Another Reason to Regret Not Trading Francisco Lindor

Things have been quiet as of late regarding Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, but a report on Tuesday from MLB author Keith Law stated that Lindor wanted to go free agency in 2022. The Indians had their chances to move Lindor this past offseason but failed to do it. Now with the latest news that he wants to leave no matter what, the Tribe may regret not moving him.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

TDISH: One-Time Indians P Kerry Wood K's 20 in Win Over Astros

Kerry Wood was the talk of baseball early in 1998, and on a cold, wet day at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs the rookie was on fire, striking out 20 Astros batters in a 2-0 win over Houston. The one-time Indian needed 122 pitches to do it and the Astros managed just one hit, but it was Wood's day to shine in the winning effort.

Matt Loede

Report : Indians Telling Their Players Prepare for the MLB Season to Start July 1st

A number of start dates have been bantered about for the possible start to a shortened MLB season in 2020, but according to sources there seems to be momentum gaining for a season to begin in home ballparks on July 1st, with a spring training to start on June 10th.

Matt Loede

Baseball Gets Opening Day, In Korean Baseball Organization

Baseball is back, just not exactly what you may have expected. ESPN is broadcasting the Korean Baseball Organization games, and although a lot of remnants of MLB are present, the KBO is unique in its own way.

Matt Loede

What's the Best Case Scenario For the Indians in Dealing with Francisco Lindor?

Mark Warmuth

Report: Lindor Won't Even Listen to Offers from Indians, Wants to Go Free Agency

Indians all-star shortstop Francisco Lindor is still a few years away from reaching free agency, and while the team has said they would love to keep him, baseball writer Keith Law said on Cleveland radio Tuesday that Lindor wants to go free agency in 2022, and isn't even entertaining offers from the Tribe.

Matt Loede

by

bandit101079

A Couple MLB Players Who Were Hurt This Spring But Are Ready for the 2020 Season

Tom Verducci talks about a couple players around baseball who would not have been able to start the season if it would have kicked off on time due to injury, but with the season still on hold they have recovered and are ready to go if a season does wind up happening.

Matt Loede

What Cleveland Indians Season Best Represents Their Version of "The Last Dance?"

The ESPN drama "The Last Dance" has taken the sports world by storm, as it retells the story of the 1998 Chicago Bulls. The Cleveland Indians have had their share of memorable and drama filled seasons, and today we take a look at four that could qualify for a mini-series of their own.

Matt Loede

Plenty of Roadblocks Remain For Major League Baseball to Have a Season in 2020

The Major League Baseball season has yet to kickoff, and there's been more than one proposal on the table for the season to get started. Today we look into what roadblocks would stop the league from not only starting but potentially being successful for 2020 with the covid-19 virus still a big part of society today

Matt Loede

by

Trihawkeye