Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

MLB Wants Fans to Be Allowed in Stands for the NLCS and World Series in Texas

Matt Loede

It’s been a frustrating season as fans have not been able to attend any Major League Baseball games across the country, but it sounds like that could change for the postseason.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale that he is expecting there to be fans at the new ballpark in Arlington, which will host the upcoming NL Championship series’ as well as the World Series.

The playoffs are going to be staged at ballparks in Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston and Arlington, Texas.

If the Indians can get past the best-of-three first round series likely against the White Sox in Chicago, they would travel out west and play in either San Diego or Los Angeles, starting on September 29th.

Manfred told Nightengale he is hopeful that government officials in Texas would allow for fans to be able to be able to attend the NLCS and then the World Series.

“It’s been grueling for everyone, the constant feeling of risk, the grinding, everything so different than the way we normally do things,’’ Manfred told USA TODAY.

“The best way to say it is that 2020 presented some really, really difficult challenges for the sport, and I never worked harder to try to meet those challenges.

“I do take pride that we’re just a few days away from finishing the (regular) season, an important milestone for the industry.’’

There’s no doubt that thinks didn’t look so good for Major League Baseball early on into the 60-game season, as just days into the season games had to be cancelled as the Miami Marlins had a covid-19 outbreak on their team.

Shortly after that it was the St.Louis Cardinals who had the same issue and had to cancel a number of games, so many that they will wrap up the year at 58 games and not 60 if they don’t have any more postponed.

For the game to have had as many ups and downs as it’s had and be able to still have a full playoffs with the expanded teams is something the game should take pride in.

Hopefully no playoff teams will have any health issues that will affect the posteason as a whole, and all the games can get played, and even better would be if even just the NLCS and the World Series could have fans in the stands enjoying those games.

If fans are allowed, it could be a great testing point to see how teams might be able to introduce allowing fans back into parks all over the country.

It’s critical for the health and more so the finance of the game that fans are allowed back into parks next season.

The game was able to survive this year minus fans, but it would be a massive strain on mid-market teams like the Indians if the ‘no fans’ policy stretches into 2021.

Getting fans into the ballpark down in Arlington for the NLCS and World Series would be a great start for fans to start looking forward to 2021.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Francona Not Likely to Be Back in the Regular Season, Enters Bubble for Chance to Return During Playoffs

Indians manager Terry Francona has been all but officially ruled out for the final few games of the regular season when it comes to managing the Indians. The 61-year-old entered the bubble for the team on Wednesday, which means he could return to the team at some point in the postseason should the Indians keep playing.

Matt Loede

Despite Being Underrated Nationally, Indians' Jose Ramirez May Still Win the 2020 AL MVP Award

Jose Ramirez is on a tear that has Indians fans pumped up as for playoff baseball as the team clinched a wild card spot on Tuesday with a win over the White Sox at Progressive FIeld. With his 10th inning three-run homer, Ramirez has now homered in four straight games, and he's hitting .289 to start Wednesday's affair. Yet nationally you still don't hear his name much, and that's just the way the underrated underdog Ramirez wants it.

Mark Warmuth

Tribe Thoughts: JRam's Bomb, Setting the Playoff Rotation, Who Do You Trust in the Pen?

The Indians have clinched a spot in the postseason, and Jose Ramirez's 10th inning bomb to get them there was similar to one that was one of the most memorable in Progressive Field history hit seven years ago. The team also has their playoff rotation set now with five games left to play, and the team now can figure out their pen and what players to trust with the game on the line.

Matt Loede

Indians Clinch Playoff Birth as Ramirez's 10th Inning Blast Lifts Tribe to 5-3 Win Over White Sox

Jose Ramirez's 10th inning three-run blast lifted the Indians to a 5-3 win over the White Sox Tuesday night at Progressive Field, lifting the Tribe to a playoff birth in the American League. The Indians trailed 3-1 after the Sox batted in the 10th, but the Tribe rallied with two outs to score a run and put two runners on for Ramirez to come up and win the game.

Matt Loede

Indians Announce "2020 Tribe 5K Virtual Run" Held Now Until October 31st

The Indians Tuesday announced a very cool event, as the team will be hosting their first ever 5K "virtual run," where fans can run or walk from wherever they do their workouts from and record their time and share photos with other fans. The cost of the event is $40, and you can register and complete the run/walk all the way until October 31st.

Matt Loede

Orioles 1B Trey Mancini Wraps Up Six Months of Chemo for Cancer Treatment, Teammates Send Him a Heartwarming Gift

It's been a tough season for Oriole first baseman Trey Mancini. He hasn't played in a single game after being diagnosed with stage three colon cancer. The 28-year-old reached a milestone Monday, completing six months of chemo treatments to try and combat the disease. His Oriole teammates also sent him a special gift to show they are in full support of his battle.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down the Indians’ Updated Taxi Squad and Fall Instructional Roster

The Indians are looking ahead to not only the postseason in which they will be one of the eight teams in the AL playoffs, but they also are already thinking about what will likely be a very busy offseason. The team has submitted to Major League Baseball a list for the club's 12-man taxi squad, and also the team's Fall Instructional Roster.

Casey Drottar

Indians Manager Terry Francona Won't Be Back for the White Sox Series

It's been a long season for Indians manager Terry Francona, as he's already missed more games than he's managed due to ongoing health issues. The manager won't be back this week for the team's four-game set against the White Sox at Progressive Field, and there's no word if he'll return for the final three-game set this weekend against the Pirates.

Matt Loede

by

Luchansky85

Game #54 Observations: Indians Begin Final Week of Regular Season with 7-4 Win Over White Sox

The Indians kicked off their final week of the 2020 regular season with a four-game set at home against the AL Central leading Chicago White Sox. Led by two huge homers by Jose Ramirez and Carlos Santana and a good outing by Aaron Civale, the Tribe took home a big 7-4 win to start their series with a big "W."

Matt Loede

How the Indians Rank This Week in Various Sites "Power Rankings"

As the Tribe is back at home for their final games of the season at Progressive Field, the team is looking ahead this week to clinching a playoff spot and figuring out who they will play in the postseason. A number of sites have released their "power rankings," and we take a look today at where the Indians line up.

Matt Loede