Naylor Suffers Fracture and Dislocation of His Right Ankle in Sunday's Loss to Twins

It was a gruesome injury at Target Field on Sunday, as Indians young outfielder Josh Naylor was carted off with a leg/ankle injury. 

The incident took place when Naylor had a nasty collision with second baseman Ernie Clement.

The Indians have sent out an update on Naylor, who suffered a closed fracture and dislocated his right ankle.

He received a full evaluation in Minnesota where he remained at the hospital overnight for pain management.

The young outfielder was hitting .253 this season with seven homers and 21 RBI. 

Naylor will be evaluated at the Cleveland Clinic by foot/ankle specialist Dr. Mark Berkowitz later this week to determine the extent of the injury and timetable for operative intervention.

